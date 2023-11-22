Close
Arizona Cardinals sign WR Dan Chisena, CB William Hooper to practice squad

Nov 22, 2023, 11:15 AM | Updated: 12:27 pm

Monti Ossenfort at practice...

Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort looks on during practice on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals added receiver Dan Chisena and cornerback William Hooper to the practice squad on Wednesday ahead of their Sunday game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Chisena has played just 11 offensive snaps over three years with the Minnesota Vikings but has 496 reps on special teams over 27 games. He had 11 tackles and a fumble recovery in his career.

Chisena was an undrafted signing out of Penn State in 2020.

The 26-year-old spent the preseason with the Pittsburgh Steelers but was with the Vikings’ practice squad until Tuesday.

Hooper, 23, joined the New England Patriots’ practice squad for two weeks in September and played for the Green Bay Packers in the preseason.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound defensive back tallied 100 tackles with three picks and 21 passes defensed over the course of 46 college games with Northwestern State before turning pro.

Arizona Cardinals sign WR Dan Chisena, CB William Hooper to practice squad