Arizona Diamondbacks trade for 3B Eugenio Suarez in deal with Mariners

Nov 22, 2023, 12:12 PM | Updated: 12:54 pm

Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners gives a thumbs up to fans during the game against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on September 30, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Diamondbacks have acquired third baseman Eugenio Suarez from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for reliever Carlos Vargas and catcher Seby Zavala, reports the Seattle Times’ Ryan Divish and AZCentral’s Nick Piecoro.

The team confirmed the move on Wednesday.

Suarez, 32, is under contract through this coming season with a club option for 2025. He will earn a base salary of $11 million in 2024 before the option worth $15 million for next season.

The veteran slashed .232/.323/.391 with a .714 OPS last year in Seattle.

Suarez recorded 96 RBIs, 22 home runs and 29 doubles last year. He led the majors with 11 sac-flies in 2023, a complementary skill to fit the D-backs’ aggressive baserunning style.

