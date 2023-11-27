Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Panthers fire head coach Frank Reich after 11 games

Nov 27, 2023, 8:21 AM

Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich...

Head coach Frank Reich of the Carolina Panthers looks on during the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

(Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Frank Reich on Monday with the team off to an NFL-worst 1-10 record in his first year in charge.

The move came a day after the Panthers fell 17-10 to the Tennessee Titans for their fourth straight loss. The Panthers are 0-6 on the road.

Reich’s firing after 11 games makes for the shortest NFL head-coaching tenure in the past 45 years, adds Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. It’s the second-shortest stint in NFL history and in recent memory was two games shorter than Urban Meyer’s 13-game run with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021 that followed much more controversy off the field.

“I met with Coach Reich this morning and informed him that he will not continue as head coach of the Carolina Panthers,” owner David Tepper said in a statement. “I want to thank Frank for his dedication and service, and we wish him well.

RELATED STORIES

“Effective immediately, special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as our interim head coach. Senior assistant Jim Caldwell will be a special advisor to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, who will take over play-calling duties.”

Tepper hired Reich to fix one of the league’s worst offenses over the past few seasons and develop Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick whom he gave up four draft picks and top wide receiver D.J. Moore to acquire this past offseason in the hopes of winning multiple Super Bowls.

Instead, the Panthers are assured of a sixth straight losing season since Tepper bought the team in 2018 for $2.275 billion.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray gets sacked in Week 12...

Tyler Drake

‘Not good enough:’ Kyler Murray, Cardinals flop mightily vs. Rams

Outside of an opening-drive touchdown and a garbage-time score, there wasn't much to write home about for the Arizona Cardinals offense.

16 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Arizona Sports

Rapid reactions: Cardinals outclassed on both sides of ball vs. Rams

Any promise from a great opening drive out of the Arizona Cardinals quickly faded on Sunday in a 37-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

17 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Dan Bickley

Arizona Cardinals’ Kyler Murray evaluation gets murkier after Rams loss

The old Kyler Murray won’t be good enough for the new Cardinals. And the new Murray is clearly a work in progress, with a long way to go.

18 hours ago

(Arizona Sports photo/Jeremy Schnell)...

Stephen Gugliociello

Cardinals offense goes quiet in loss, Stafford’s Rams go wild through the air

After a promising start, the Arizona Cardinals offense was held in check on its way to a 37-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. 

18 hours ago

Starling Thomas V #24 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on before the game against the Seattle Seahawk...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals CB Starling Thomas V ruled out for rest of game vs. Rams

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V has been ruled out for the rest of the game against the Los Angeles Rams.

19 hours ago

Panthers fire head coach Frank Reich after 11 games