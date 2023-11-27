CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Frank Reich on Monday with the team off to an NFL-worst 1-10 record in his first year in charge.

The move came a day after the Panthers fell 17-10 to the Tennessee Titans for their fourth straight loss. The Panthers are 0-6 on the road.

Reich’s firing after 11 games makes for the shortest NFL head-coaching tenure in the past 45 years, adds Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. It’s the second-shortest stint in NFL history and in recent memory was two games shorter than Urban Meyer’s 13-game run with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021 that followed much more controversy off the field.

“I met with Coach Reich this morning and informed him that he will not continue as head coach of the Carolina Panthers,” owner David Tepper said in a statement. “I want to thank Frank for his dedication and service, and we wish him well.

“Effective immediately, special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as our interim head coach. Senior assistant Jim Caldwell will be a special advisor to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, who will take over play-calling duties.”

Tepper hired Reich to fix one of the league’s worst offenses over the past few seasons and develop Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick whom he gave up four draft picks and top wide receiver D.J. Moore to acquire this past offseason in the hopes of winning multiple Super Bowls.

Instead, the Panthers are assured of a sixth straight losing season since Tepper bought the team in 2018 for $2.275 billion.

Follow @AZSports

Presented By