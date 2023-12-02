Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals elevate 3 players to active roster after Zach Pascal doesn’t travel to Pittsburgh

Dec 2, 2023, 12:20 PM

Zach Pascal...

Arizona Cardinals WR Zach Pascal warms up ahead of OTAs on Monday, June 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals are elevating a trio of players from the practice squad to the full roster ahead of Sunday’s game against the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

Wide receiver Dan Chisena will be active Sunday for the Cardinals after Zach Pascal did not travel with the club to western Pennsylvania. Pascal did not participate in practice on Thursday and Friday due to personal reasons. It was announced on Friday by the 28-year-old he was out due to the birth of his child.

Chisena, a 6-foot-3 Penn State product, has played 27 career games with the Minnesota Vikings through 2022. He’s played primarily on special teams.

Along with Pascal, Michael Wilson will also not play this week, as he’s still suffering with a shoulder injury.

In addition to Chisena, joining the full squad are defensive lineman Phil Hoskins and defensive back Divaad Wilson.

Cornerback Starling Thomas V (ankle) and Antonio Hamilton (groin) didn’t practice this week and have been ruled out by the club.

Wilson was added to the active roster for last week’s home game against the Los Angeles Rams as well. He recorded one tackle.

Linebacker Elijiah Wilkinson (neck) was limited in practice all week and has been ruled out for Sunday’s game as well.

Hoskins was in uniform this past Sunday vs. the Rams, recording a tackle.

