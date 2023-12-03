The Phoenix Suns strung together a 14-0 run against the Memphis Grizzlies to pull away in the third quarter of an otherwise back-and-forth battle. The Suns (12-8) finished off the Grizzlies (5-14) in a 116-109 win.

The biggest difference between the two sides — both playing the second leg of a back-to-back — was five points through the opening half, and Memphis led 57-55 when a Kevin Durant 18-footer started the snowball.

Two minutes later, Josh Okogie blocked Memphis guard Desmond Bane’s seemingly open layup off the glass, and Jusuf Nurkic tipped in his own miss on the other end for a 10-point lead. After another Grizzlies missed shot, Devin Booker got to work against defender Santi Aldama.

Booker, who scored 34 points, crossed Aldama over, spun and finished with his right hand as the Suns’ bench danced.

Phoenix led 84-72 at the end of three periods after trailing by one at halftime. Booker scored 12 points in the third quarter with Durant and Nurkic adding eight each.

The Suns had active hands defensively on the run, and Booker even tried his luck at pulling a Jose Alvarado.

Didn’t get it but he’s gonna keep trying pic.twitter.com/h7ajES0XwL — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) December 3, 2023

Booker opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer, and Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins called timeout after 14 seconds.

The Grizzlies put some pressure on the Suns late, cutting the deficit to six with 43 seconds left after forcing a full-court press turnover, but the hole was too deep to dig out of.

Phoenix entered Saturday coming off a couple tough losses, falling Wednesday to the Toronto Raptors and Friday to the Denver Nuggets with both teams missing multiple starters. Booker did not play on Friday but returned to the starting unit Saturday.

He added 10 rebounds and seven assists.

The Suns’ next game is Tuesday at the Los Angeles Lakers in the quarterfinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament.

