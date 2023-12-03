The Arizona Cardinals offense again left a lot of the football field in the first half of their matchup against Pittsburgh Steelers squad seemingly running at will.

But when the final whistle of the first 30 minutes sounded, it was Arizona — not Pittsburgh — with a 10-3 advantage heading into a weather delay.

Emerging Cardinals tight end Trey McBride was a huge reason for that.

The same week Arizona decided to mutually part ways with veteran and former starter Zach Ertz, McBride quickly made an impact in the Steel City behind six catches for 67 yards and a touchdown, all team highs.

But it was his final catch(es) of the half that headlined the first two quarters for the Cardinals.

After driving 94 yards and getting down to Pittsburgh’s 5-yard line, McBride looked to be on the receiving end of a 5-yard touchdown strike from quarterback Kyler Murray.

And then he wasn’t.

Despite getting his feet, knee and elbow down in the end zone, McBride’s catch was instead ruled an incompletion after the ball squirted out of his grasp as he hit the ground.

But as they say, “Ball don’t lie.”

Going back to what (should have) worked the first time, Murray fired a bullet McBride’s way for the score one play later with 20 seconds left in the half.

McBride had five targets in a row to close the 99-yard drive that Arizona started after making a fourth-and-goal stop at their own 1-yard line.

