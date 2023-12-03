Close
Cardinals fight through weather delays, Steelers for upset win in Week 13

Dec 3, 2023, 3:24 PM | Updated: 7:04 pm

James Conner runs the rock...

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals had their work cut out for them entering a Week 13 matchup against a Pittsburgh Steelers team eyeing a return to the playoffs.

But following a lengthy matchup that included two weather delays and a whole lot of rain, it was the Cardinals looking like the superior team in a 24-10 upset win over the home team.

The victory marks the first win on the road of the year for head coach Jonathan Gannon and Co.

“It was a very satisfying team win,” running back James Conner told reporters postgame. “Just to fight through the elements, two rain delays like 20 minutes each, just proud of this group and the resilience they showed and kept the enthusiasm high, energy high. A hard-fought win.”

Despite being outgained throughout most of the game, the Cardinals controlled for the majority of the second half with at least a two-score lead across the final two quarters.

On top of the defense limiting the Steelers to just 10 points on the afternoon, the duo of Conner and tight end Trey McBride headlined the matchup offensively.

Making his return to the Steel City three seasons after his departure to the desert, Conner made up for a slow start with not one but two rushing touchdowns to go along with 105 yards on 25 carries.

It was one heck of a bounce-back game for Conner, who hadn’t reached the 90-yard mark or the end zone since Arizona’s Week 4 win over Dallas.

His first taste of paydirt came on a one-yard scamper during Arizona’s second possession of the second half. His return trip came a quarter later from nine yards, capping off a four-play, 33-yard drive that took 2:08 off the clock.

Conner kept the pressure on late, helping churn time off the clock.

McBride meanwhile put together a complete effort once again, reeling in eight of his nine catches for 89 yards and a touchdown.

The second-year pro was easily quarterback Kyler Murray’s top target of the tilt with Geoff Swaim (two) the only other Cardinals pass catcher with more than one reception.

“His confidence is through the roof, he’s become a matchup nightmare for whoever’s on him,” Murray told reporters postgame. “He’s super athletic. The sky’s the limit for Trey. I think for me and him to be able to keep playing with each other, the better he’ll get.”

Between the other five Cardinals pass catchers that saw at least one target, the group combined for just three receptions.

This was easily one of Arizona’s biggest games of the year despite the multiple weather delays that impacted the matchup.

Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CBs Marco Wilson and Kei'Trel Clark battle for the football during practice on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB William Hooper runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Marco Wilson runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals P Blake Gillikin punts the football during practice on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Cardinals fight through weather delays, Steelers for upset win in Week 13