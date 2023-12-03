Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado was evaluated for a concussion and cleared but is out against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a neck injury, per the team.

Demercado went down during the Cardinals’ second drive of the afternoon after getting hit by linebacker Elandon Roberts on a third-down incompletion.

Per the TV broadcast, Demercado went into the blue tent before being carted off to the locker room.

The Cardinals lost Demercado on the hit, but it did keep the drive alive for quarterback Kyler Murray and Co.

Roberts was flagged for unnecessary roughness on Demercado, giving Arizona a fresh set of downs that allowed the Cardinals to get into position for a 51-yard field goal from Matt Prater.

This season (nine games), Demercado has rushed for 210 yards and a touchdown on 52 carries. He’s also caught 12 of 16 targets for 64 yards through the air.

With Demercado questionable to return, the Cardinals will turn to Michael Carter to pick up the slack behind starter James Conner on third down and in pass protection.

Carter, who was claimed off waivers from the New York Jets on Nov. 15, is playing in just his second game as a Cardinal after rushing for 19 yards on four carries in Arizona’s 37-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last week.

Pittsburgh also dealt with its own injury issues, with quarterback Kenny Pickett going down in the red zone midway through the second quarter with an ankle issue. He is doubtful to return.

Backup QB Mitch Trubisky filled in for Pickett as the starter was further evaluated in the blue medical tent before heading to the locker room.

Roberts, who landed the hit on Demercado, was also shaken up later on in the second quarter and is out for the remainder of the game.

