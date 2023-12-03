The Arizona Cardinals’ Week 13 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers has resumed following its second weather delay of the game.

The tilt was initially delayed ahead of the second half due to severe conditions including lightning and gusting winds. Per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, the delay extended halftime to about 45 minutes.

It was delayed once more following the Cardinals’ second drive of the second half that resulted in a James Conner touchdown to give Arizona a 17-3 lead with 7:18 left in the third quarter.

Another severe weather delay as a dark cloud, rain, and lightning resume over Acrisure Stadium @WTAE pic.twitter.com/oM0WqcMVn6 — Tom Garris (@TomWTAE) December 3, 2023

Teams and officials left the field immediately after, while fans at Acrisure Stadium were advised to take shelter in the concourse and in the FedEx Great Hall.

Before the first delay of Sunday’s tilt, the Cardinals capped off an impressive 99-yard drive that spanned 4:36 minutes behind quarterback Kyler Murray’s five-yard touchdown strike to tight end Trey McBride.

With the TD grab, Arizona took a 10-3 advantage into the half.

McBride meanwhile is pacing Arizona with six catches for 67 yards and the score. He’s been far and away Murray’s favorite target in the matchup. No other Cardinals pass catcher has more than one catch through the first two quarters.

One area the Cardinals can improve upon is in the run game. Arizona currently sports a 3.4-yard average. Michael Carter, who is filling in for the injured Emari Demercado, is leading the team with 23 yards on two carries.

In his return to Pittsburgh, starter James Conner is up to 17 yards on 10 carries.

Catch the rest of Cardinals-Steelers over on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 or ArizonaSports.com.

