State Farm Stadium is hosting three 2024 Copa America matches next summer, two in group play, and a drawing on Thursday revealed the matchups.

Colombia will face either Costa Rica or Honduras in Group D on June 28 in Glendale, while Team Mexico returns to the Valley to play Ecuador on June 30 in a Group B matchup.

State Farm Stadium will also host a quarterfinals match between the winner of Group D and the runner-up of Group C on July 6.

The groups are:

– Group A: Argentina, Peru, Chile, Canada or Trinidad and Tobago

– Group B: Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela, Jamaica

– Group C: United States, Uruguay, Panama, Bolivia

– Group D: Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay, Costa Rica or Honduras

The United States could play at State Farm Stadium, as could 2019 Copa America winners and FIFA’s No. 3 team in the world, Brazil.

Defending champion Argentina opens next year’s Copa America on June 20 in Atlanta against the winner of a Canada-Trinidad and Tobago playoff, and the U.S. starts vs. Bolivia three days later at Arlington, Texas.

The 12th-ranked U.S. then plays Panama on June 27 and finishes Group C against Uruguay on July 1.

The top two teams in each group move on to the quarterfinals.

Ecuador was in line to host the Copa America as part of the rotation by South American soccer’s governing body but declined. The event was moved to the U.S. and expanded to include six countries from North and Central America and the Caribbean.

The U.S. hosted the Copa America Centenario in 2016, when Chile beat Argentina on penalty kicks in the final following a 0-0 draw. The Americans defeated Ecuador 2-1 in a quarterfinal, then were eliminated with a 4-0 defeat to Argentina.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

