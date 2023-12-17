Close
GCU basketball extends winning streak with win over Portland

Dec 17, 2023, 11:44 AM

Bryce Drew. GCU...

Head coach Bryce Drew is leading GCU to its best start in program history. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Gabe McGlothan had 26 points in Grand Canyon’s 91-63 win over Portland on Saturday night at the Jerry Colangelo Classic.

McGlothan, a Basha High School alumnus, added 11 rebounds for the Antelopes (9-1), who picked up their sixth straight victory and added to their best start in program history.

Tyon Grant-Foster scored 20 points while shooting 8-for-15 (2-for-7 from 3-point range) and 2-of-5 from the free-throw line, adding five assists and three steals. He went into Sunday averaging 21.2 points per game, good for 16th in the nation.

Rayshon Harrison shot 4-for-8, including 2-for-5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds and five assists.

GCU used a few key runs to get separation including 10-0 early, 8-0 before halftime, 10-0 shortly after halftime and 11-1 to finish the game.

The Pilots (6-6) were led in scoring by Tyler Robertson, who finished with 17 points. Tyler Harris added 13 points and nine rebounds for Portland. Vukasin Masic also had 12 points.

As it improves to 9-1, GCU also sits atop the Western Athletic Conference with a 2-0 conference record. Two other teams, Tarleton State and Utah Tech, are also 2-0 in conference, but are 8-2 and 5-6 overall, respectively.

The Lopes also move up to No. 31 in the NCAA NET rankings. No other WAC school is in the top 125. Another metric, KenPom, has GCU ranked 55th overall with the 43rd-best adjusted offense.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

