Cardinals’ Jonathan Gannon concerned over Hollywood Brown’s lingering heel injury

Dec 18, 2023, 8:32 AM | Updated: 8:37 am

Hollywood Brown...

Arizona Cardinals WR Hollywood Brown warms up ahead of practice on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

GLENDALE — Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Hollywood Brown on Sunday was again hobbled due to a heel injury that has lingered for weeks.

In Arizona’s 45-29 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Brown was forced out of the matchup midgame with the issue and never returned to the Week 15 tilt.

“The plan was for me to be on and off and it got to the point where I just couldn’t go anymore,” Brown said via a postgame transcript provided by the team.

“It’s very difficult, but it’s out of my control,” the wide receiver added. “I just go out there and do what I can do. If I can go, I’ll go. If I can’t, I can’t.”

The exit comes after head coach Jonathan Gannon said earlier in the week that Brown had felt better than he had the past couple weeks with the heel injury.

The Cardinals’ No. 1 wide receiver has yet to miss a game in 2023 yet has noticeably not been himself as he tries to play through the pain.

“I am (concerned),” Gannon said. “It’s been going on for a little bit and he’s trying to grind through. He’s a warrior and we need him, but if he can’t go, he can’t go.

“Obviously, that hurts us because he’s a good player. So have to just make sure we’re doing a good job during the week and getting him ready to get to Sunday.”

With Brown failing to record a catch or see a target in Week 15, he’s been held without a reception the past two games. Arizona’s remaining wideouts in the room didn’t fare much better, though, combining for two catches on 20 yards.

It’s another tough break for Brown in a contract year and does no favors in the wide receiver rekindling the on-the-field chemistry between him and quarterback Kyler Murray that’s been put on the tape in college at Oklahoma and the NFL.

“He’s giving it his all trying to be out there for the squad and then in return, not really getting the rock,” Murray said postgame. “It’s kind of like a ‘when-it-rains-it-pours’ type of a thing for him right now. Me, knowing his talent, it’s tough for him not to be getting the rock and being able to show his talents.

“But I know who he is, what type of guy he is and what type of player he is. At the end of the day, his health is most important. He’s got to get healthy and be able to be himself when he’s out there.”

