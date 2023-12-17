Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals’ Marquise Brown questionable to return vs. 49ers with heel issue

Dec 17, 2023, 4:14 PM

Marquise Brown...

Marquise Brown #2 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of the game at Lumen Field on October 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Arizona Cardinals ruled wide receiver Marquise Brown questionable to return in the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday at State Farm Stadium due to his heel injury.

Brown was questionable to play on Sunday due to a heel issue that kept him out or limited in practice this past week. The receiver also did not practice in Week 13 before Arizona’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to the heel, and he only played a season-low 53% of offensive snaps entering the bye.

He did not record a catch or a target in the first half at State Farm Stadium.

RELATED STORIES

The Cardinals’ offense got banged up on Sunday with tight end Trey McBride missing a section of the second quarter with a shoulder issue before returning and tight end Geoff Swaim carted off the field with a calf injury.

Quarterback Kyler Murray was hit by San Francisco’s Clelin Ferrell after letting a pass go, and Murray stayed down initially. Ferrell’s elbow came down hard below the quarterback’s belt. Clayton Tune entered in place of Murray for two plays while the starter spent time in the medical tent.

Murray came back into the game for the next offensive series.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals-49ers...

Arizona Sports

Rapid reactions: Cardinals allow season-high 45 points in loss to 49ers

The 49ers claimed the NFC West title after a win over the Cardinals, and Arizona Sports’  hosts and reporters gave their biggest takeaways.

56 minutes ago

Cardinals-49ers...

Dan Bickley

Cardinals show competitive spirit, outgunned by local Brock Purdy and 49ers offense

The 49ers clinched the NFC West with a victory Sunday at State Farm Stadium, a game that featured an unlikely battle at quarterback.

2 hours ago

Brock Purdy...

Alex Weiner

49ers’ Brock Purdy delivers homecoming gem vs. Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy looked comfortable back in his home state of Arizona on Sunday, as he threw 4 touchdowns.

2 hours ago

Geoff Swaim...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals TE Geoff Swaim carted off field against 49ers with calf injury

Arizona Cardinals tight end Geoff Swaim was carted off the field during Sunday's NFC West battle against the San Francisco 49ers.

4 hours ago

Trey McBride celebrates after a win...

Tyler Drake

Trey McBride sets Cardinals’ single season record for receptions by tight end

Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride set a new franchise record for catches in a single season with a first-quarter grab on Sunday.

5 hours ago

Budda Baker during Week 12 practice...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Budda Baker officially active vs. 49ers in Week 15

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is good to go for Sunday's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15.

6 hours ago

Cardinals’ Marquise Brown questionable to return vs. 49ers with heel issue