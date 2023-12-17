The Arizona Cardinals ruled wide receiver Marquise Brown questionable to return in the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday at State Farm Stadium due to his heel injury.

Brown was questionable to play on Sunday due to a heel issue that kept him out or limited in practice this past week. The receiver also did not practice in Week 13 before Arizona’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to the heel, and he only played a season-low 53% of offensive snaps entering the bye.

He did not record a catch or a target in the first half at State Farm Stadium.

The Cardinals’ offense got banged up on Sunday with tight end Trey McBride missing a section of the second quarter with a shoulder issue before returning and tight end Geoff Swaim carted off the field with a calf injury.

Quarterback Kyler Murray was hit by San Francisco’s Clelin Ferrell after letting a pass go, and Murray stayed down initially. Ferrell’s elbow came down hard below the quarterback’s belt. Clayton Tune entered in place of Murray for two plays while the starter spent time in the medical tent.

Murray came back into the game for the next offensive series.

Follow @AZSports

Presented By