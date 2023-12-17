Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals TE Geoff Swaim carted off field against 49ers with calf injury

Dec 17, 2023, 3:18 PM | Updated: 3:50 pm

Geoff Swaim...

Geoff Swaim #87 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona Cardinals tight end Geoff Swaim was carted off the field during the second quarter of Sunday’s NFC West battle against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium.

The ninth-year veteran was ruled questionable to return with a right calf injury, but he was later deemed out.

The Cardinals entered Sunday’s game with three available tight ends: Swaim, Trey McBride and Elijah Higgins.

Arizona previously ruled McBride questionable to return due to a shoulder injury earlier in the second quarter, but returned to action.

Swaim has played in every game this year for the Cardinals, playing 38% of offensive snaps entering Week 15. He made one catch on Sunday before going down.

Quarterback Kyler Murray looked to hit McBride, but the pass bounced off San Francisco linebacker Dre Greenlaw’s back and right to Swaim.

RELATED STORIES

McBride was taken down on the first play of the second quarter and went back to the locker room with trainers for evaluation.

The second-year pro had three catches for 61 yards early in Sunday’s game, breaking Arizona’s single-season record for catches by a tight end with his 57th reception.

The Cardinals went into halftime trailing 21-13.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals-49ers...

Arizona Sports

Rapid reactions: Cardinals allow season-high 45 points in loss to 49ers

The 49ers claimed the NFC West title after a win over the Cardinals, and Arizona Sports’  hosts and reporters gave their biggest takeaways.

31 minutes ago

Cardinals-49ers...

Dan Bickley

Cardinals show competitive spirit, outgunned by local Brock Purdy and 49ers offense

The 49ers clinched the NFC West with a victory Sunday at State Farm Stadium, a game that featured an unlikely battle at quarterback.

1 hour ago

Brock Purdy...

Alex Weiner

49ers’ Brock Purdy delivers homecoming gem vs. Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy looked comfortable back in his home state of Arizona on Sunday, as he threw 4 touchdowns.

2 hours ago

Marquise Brown...

Associated Press

Cardinals’ Marquise Brown questionable to return vs. 49ers with heel issue

The Cardinals ruled wide receiver Marquise Brown questionable to return Sunday against the 49ers due to his heel injury. 

3 hours ago

Trey McBride celebrates after a win...

Tyler Drake

Trey McBride sets Cardinals’ single season record for receptions by tight end

Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride set a new franchise record for catches in a single season with a first-quarter grab on Sunday.

5 hours ago

Budda Baker during Week 12 practice...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Budda Baker officially active vs. 49ers in Week 15

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is good to go for Sunday's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15.

6 hours ago

Cardinals TE Geoff Swaim carted off field against 49ers with calf injury