Arizona Cardinals tight end Geoff Swaim was carted off the field during the second quarter of Sunday’s NFC West battle against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium.

The ninth-year veteran was ruled questionable to return with a right calf injury, but he was later deemed out.

The Cardinals entered Sunday’s game with three available tight ends: Swaim, Trey McBride and Elijah Higgins.

Arizona previously ruled McBride questionable to return due to a shoulder injury earlier in the second quarter, but returned to action.

Swaim has played in every game this year for the Cardinals, playing 38% of offensive snaps entering Week 15. He made one catch on Sunday before going down.

Quarterback Kyler Murray looked to hit McBride, but the pass bounced off San Francisco linebacker Dre Greenlaw’s back and right to Swaim.

McBride was taken down on the first play of the second quarter and went back to the locker room with trainers for evaluation.

The second-year pro had three catches for 61 yards early in Sunday’s game, breaking Arizona’s single-season record for catches by a tight end with his 57th reception.

The Cardinals went into halftime trailing 21-13.

