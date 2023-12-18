The Arizona Diamondbacks claimed relief pitcher Collin Snider off waivers from the Kansas City Royals on Monday.

The 28-year-old right hander pitched 54.2 innings over 62 games for the Royals during the last two seasons. He went 4-2 with a 5.93 ERA.

In 20 games for the Royals in 2023, he totaled a 4.87 ERA, 1.82 WHIP and 11 strikeouts in 20.1 innings. He walked 13 batters and over his career has posted an 11.4% walk rate and 13.4% strikeout rate.

Snider’s fastball averages 95.6 mph and he’s also seen effectiveness throwing his sinker.

Last week, Kansas City designated him for assignment after lefty reliever Will Smith signed a one-year deal with the Royals.

Arizona’s 40-man roster is now at 40, meaning the team will have to make another roster move before Lourdes Gurriel Jr. signs his new deal. The Diamondbacks and the outfielder agreed on a three-year, $42 million contract with a club option for a fourth season on Sunday.

Snider has one minor-league option year remaining, so he could see time at Triple-A Reno this season.

