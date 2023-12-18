Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks claim reliever Collin Snider off waivers

Dec 18, 2023, 1:42 PM

Collin Snider #40 of the Kansas City Royals pitches in the second inning against the Toronto Blue J...

Collin Snider #40 of the Kansas City Royals pitches in the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 08, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

(Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks claimed relief pitcher Collin Snider off waivers from the Kansas City Royals on Monday.

The 28-year-old right hander pitched 54.2 innings over 62 games for the Royals during the last two seasons. He went 4-2 with a 5.93 ERA.

In 20 games for the Royals in 2023, he totaled a 4.87 ERA, 1.82 WHIP and 11 strikeouts in 20.1 innings. He walked 13 batters and over his career has posted an 11.4% walk rate and 13.4% strikeout rate.

Snider’s fastball averages 95.6 mph and he’s also seen effectiveness throwing his sinker.

RELATED STORIES

Last week, Kansas City designated him for assignment after lefty reliever Will Smith signed a one-year deal with the Royals.

Arizona’s 40-man roster is now at 40, meaning the team will have to make another roster move before Lourdes Gurriel Jr. signs his new deal. The Diamondbacks and the outfielder agreed on a three-year, $42 million contract with a club option for a fourth season on Sunday.

Snider has one minor-league option year remaining, so he could see time at Triple-A Reno this season.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Lourdes Gurriel Jr....

Alex Weiner

Reports: OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. will stay with Diamondbacks

Free agent outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is coming back to the Arizona Diamondbacks, Ken Rosenthal reported.

1 day ago

Zac Gallen...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen, OF Corbin Carroll make All-MLB 1st Team

Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen and outfielder Corbin Carroll made the All-MLB First Team, as announced Saturday evening.

2 days ago

Jordan Lawlar...

Alex Weiner

MLB to showcase top prospects with inaugural Spring Breakout at spring training

Major League Baseball announced a new event at spring training in Arizona called Spring Breakout to highlight the best prospects. 

4 days ago

Shohei Ohtani looks at his bat during a game against the Diamondbacks...

Dan Bickley

Bickley: Dodgers’ Ohtani signing a response to D-backs’ success

Rejoice, Diamondbacks fans. Our baseball team was good enough to lose the World Series in 2023. And somehow, we remain the MLB underdogs.

5 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez...

Alex Weiner

Ken Kendrick: 2024 Diamondbacks will have highest payroll in team history

The Diamondbacks intend to continue adding to the roster after the additions of Eduardo Rodriguez and Eugenio Suarez.

5 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez...

Alex Weiner

Family, familiarity and World Series sold free agent Eduardo Rodriguez on Diamondbacks

Eduardo Rodriguez highlighted his reasons for picking the Diamondbacks in free agency, and they started with family. 

6 days ago

Diamondbacks claim reliever Collin Snider off waivers