ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

The Players’ Tribune: Zac Gallen looks forward to buzz from Diamondbacks fans after World Series

Dec 19, 2023, 6:15 PM

Zac Gallen #23 of the Arizona Diamondbacks speaks to the media during the World Series Workout Day at Globe Life Field on October 26, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Players who have spent multiple seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks had never experienced Chase Field the way it rocked during their run to the World Series, and for starting pitcher Zac Gallen, seeing the city galvanized had a real impact.

In a piece published by The Players’ Tribune, Gallen opened up about experiencing the postseason on the field and through the lens of a fanbase waiting for a winner. He said that different energy was his favorite part upon reflection, even with so many highs on the diamond that drew Arizona within three wins of a championship.

The looks on everyone’s faces, the energy around the city, the roar we’d hear at Chase when we were stringing hits together, or when Mert or Pfaadt or Ginkel needed to make a big pitch. It was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. And it made me so proud to be a part of this organization, this city, this community. I won’t forget it as long as I live.

Gallen thanked the fans for their support during the run, which saw seven home games at a packed Chase Field.

The right-hander joined the organization in 2019 via trade, and the D-backs had three consecutive losing seasons from 2020-22. Gallen wrote the team did not give the fanbase much to cheer about during that span, but this is a new era of Diamondbacks baseball. The organization has invested into the club’s roster this winter to keep improving on the 84-win defending NL champions that showed anything can happen in postseason baseball.

Gallen said the pain of losing in the Fall Classic lingered. Manager Torey Lovullo told his players to let it hurt and then put it away to move forward.

Now, though, it’s time to turn the page. It’s on to next year — and to even bigger things.

What I’m looking forward to the most? How I know our fans, just like us, are going to be back with a vengeance. And they’re going to be along for the ride from Day One.

I can’t wait to experience that.

His article was titled “The Diamondbacks Will Be Back to Ruin the Party,” a reference to his manager and the underdog story of their run.

