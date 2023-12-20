TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals could be without veteran tight end Geoff Swaim when the team takes on the Chicago Bears in Week 16.

While Arizona is still evaluating the tight end’s calf injury, head coach Jonathan Gannon didn’t sound optimistic about his availability for Sunday.

“He might not be able to go,” Gannon said ahead of Wednesday’s practice. “I know normally it’s (a two-day evaluation) but with that one, with his particular case, we’re still kind of evaluating that and seeing where it goes today.”

If Swaim can’t go, Arizona will likely turn to undrafted rookie Elijah Higgins to take on a bigger workload alongside Trey McBride.

The former wide receiver has done a nice job transitioning into a tight end and showed off his skills against the San Francisco 49ers last week in place of Swaim by scoring the only receiving touchdown of the afternoon for the Cardinals. It also marked his first career TD.

Behind those two sit practice squad members Blake Whiteheart and Bernhard Seikovits, though the latter wouldn’t be eligible to play this week due to the rules surrounding the International Player Pathway Program.

“Obviously feel good about Trey and Higgy, and we’ve got Blake ready to go,” Gannon said. “I know Seiko’s here. We might add some pieces, but we’ll see how that goes. Whoever’s out there will be ready to roll.”

Will Hollywood Brown play in Week 16?

Swaim isn’t the only Cardinals pass catcher on the mend this week, as Brown continues to deal with a lingering heel issue that forced him out of last week’s loss to the 49ers.

Entering the week of work, his status for Sunday is very much up in the air.

“We’ll see how the week goes,” Gannon said. “We might have to adjust a little bit but need him to be healthy to help us win.”

If Brown can’t go, expect Greg Dortch to be more involved in the receiving game alongside Michael Wilson and Rondale Moore.

Will weather impact Cardinals’ game statuses?

The short answer: No.

“The elements won’t have an impact on any of our guys,” Gannon said. “If they can go and help us win the game, they’ll go.”

The weather forecast for the 2:25 p.m. MST kickoff in Chicago currently shows 43 degrees Fahrenheit with a 21% chance of rain.

