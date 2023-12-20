Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Gannon: Cardinals TE Geoff Swaim ‘might not be able to go’ vs. Bears

Dec 20, 2023, 11:02 AM

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals could be without veteran tight end Geoff Swaim when the team takes on the Chicago Bears in Week 16.

While Arizona is still evaluating the tight end’s calf injury, head coach Jonathan Gannon didn’t sound optimistic about his availability for Sunday.

“He might not be able to go,” Gannon said ahead of Wednesday’s practice. “I know normally it’s (a two-day evaluation) but with that one, with his particular case, we’re still kind of evaluating that and seeing where it goes today.”

If Swaim can’t go, Arizona will likely turn to undrafted rookie Elijah Higgins to take on a bigger workload alongside Trey McBride.

RELATED STORIES

The former wide receiver has done a nice job transitioning into a tight end and showed off his skills against the San Francisco 49ers last week in place of Swaim by scoring the only receiving touchdown of the afternoon for the Cardinals. It also marked his first career TD.

Behind those two sit practice squad members Blake Whiteheart and Bernhard Seikovits, though the latter wouldn’t be eligible to play this week due to the rules surrounding the International Player Pathway Program.

“Obviously feel good about Trey and Higgy, and we’ve got Blake ready to go,” Gannon said. “I know Seiko’s here. We might add some pieces, but we’ll see how that goes. Whoever’s out there will be ready to roll.”

Will Hollywood Brown play in Week 16?

Swaim isn’t the only Cardinals pass catcher on the mend this week, as Brown continues to deal with a lingering heel issue that forced him out of last week’s loss to the 49ers.

Entering the week of work, his status for Sunday is very much up in the air.

“We’ll see how the week goes,” Gannon said. “We might have to adjust a little bit but need him to be healthy to help us win.”

If Brown can’t go, expect Greg Dortch to be more involved in the receiving game alongside Michael Wilson and Rondale Moore.

Will weather impact Cardinals’ game statuses?

The short answer: No.

“The elements won’t have an impact on any of our guys,” Gannon said. “If they can go and help us win the game, they’ll go.”

The weather forecast for the 2:25 p.m. MST kickoff in Chicago currently shows 43 degrees Fahrenheit with a 21% chance of rain.

Presented By
Western Governors University
Arizona Cardinals DL Roy Lopez runs through drills during practice on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Ben Stille runs through drills during practice on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Hollywood Brown warms up ahead of practice on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OLB Victor Dimukeje runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OLB Cameron Thomas runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OLB Victor Dimukeje runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OLB Cameron Thomas runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OLB Dennis Gardeck runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Marco Wilson runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Bobby Price runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Starling Thomas runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OLB Zaven Collins looks on during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals S Joey Blount looks on during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Starling Thomas runs through drills during practice on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Cardinals Corner

Elijah Higgins looks on...

Tyler Drake

Elijah Higgins among under-the-radar Cardinals to watch as regular season wraps

A look at some of the under-the-radar Arizona Cardinals to keep tabs on as the NFL regular season wraps up.

21 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort looks on...

Tyler Drake

Struggling Commanders putting pressure on Cardinals’ projected No. 3 NFL Draft pick in 2024

The projected top 5 picks of the 2024 NFL Draft didn't change after Week 15's action. That's not to say things didn't get more interesting.

2 days ago

Hollywood Brown...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Jonathan Gannon concerned over Hollywood Brown’s lingering heel injury

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Hollywood Brown on Sunday was again hobbled due to a heel injury that has lingered for weeks.

2 days ago

Kyler Murray looks on in Week 15...

Tyler Drake

Main takeaways from Cardinals’ lopsided loss to 49ers in Week 15

The Arizona Cardinals tried to go toe-to-toe with the NFC-leading San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon.

3 days ago

Trey McBride celebrates after a win...

Tyler Drake

Trey McBride sets Cardinals’ single season record for receptions by tight end

Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride set a new franchise record for catches in a single season with a first-quarter grab on Sunday.

3 days ago

Budda Baker during Week 12 practice...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Budda Baker officially active vs. 49ers in Week 15

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is good to go for Sunday's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15.

3 days ago

Gannon: Cardinals TE Geoff Swaim ‘might not be able to go’ vs. Bears