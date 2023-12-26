Before Kansas and UNLV football kick off Tuesday at Chase Field for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, the two teams ingratiated themselves to the Valley by giving back for the holidays.

Kansas partnered with the Guaranteed Rate Bowl and Salvation Army in Phoenix on Christmas Day Monday. Players handed out meals and spent time with kids, playing games and working on arts and crafts at the Phoenix Convention Center.

Celebrated our Christmas Day giving back to the great people of Phoenix! 🤝🎁#RockChalk x @RateBowl pic.twitter.com/Yc5gD1FEw3 — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) December 25, 2023

On Christmas Eve Sunday, UNLV players hung out with children at Main Event in partnership with nonprofit Muscular Dystrophy Association, an organization that benefits people with muscular dystrophy and ALS.

Thank you once again to @unlvfootball for helping us spread some holiday cheer to kids from @MDAorg on Sunday! #MoreThanJustAGame 🏈🎄🎁 🎮 🎳 pic.twitter.com/2r06TDABSs — Guaranteed Rate Bowl (@RateBowl) December 25, 2023

The Guaranteed Rate Bowl is set to begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

