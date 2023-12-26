Close
Kansas, UNLV football teams give back in Phoenix for holidays before bowl game

Dec 25, 2023, 6:00 PM

Kansas Jayhawks football players volunteering in Phoenix for Christmas.

Before Kansas and UNLV football kick off Tuesday at Chase Field for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, the two teams ingratiated themselves to the Valley by giving back for the holidays.

Kansas partnered with the Guaranteed Rate Bowl and Salvation Army in Phoenix on Christmas Day Monday. Players handed out meals and spent time with kids, playing games and working on arts and crafts at the Phoenix Convention Center.

On Christmas Eve Sunday, UNLV players hung out with children at Main Event in partnership with nonprofit Muscular Dystrophy Association, an organization that benefits people with muscular dystrophy and ALS.

The Guaranteed Rate Bowl is set to begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

