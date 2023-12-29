Close
ARIZONA FOOTBALL

Arizona defense forces six turnovers in Alamo Bowl victory over Oklahoma

Dec 28, 2023, 10:58 PM | Updated: 11:15 pm

Jalil Farooq #3 of the Oklahoma Sooners is stripped of the ball by Gunner Maldonado #9 of the Arizo...

Jalil Farooq #3 of the Oklahoma Sooners is stripped of the ball by Gunner Maldonado #9 of the Arizona Wildcats in the first half at the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome on December 28, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

In a game of momentum swings, Arizona’s defense came up big to lead the Wildcats to a 38-24 Alamo Bowl victory over Oklahoma.

Arizona’s defense produced six turnovers on the night, highlighted by junior Gunner Maldonado’s two fumble recoveries and an interception.

The Wildcats scored 28 points off turnovers to cement Arizona’s first bowl win since 2015. The Wildcats ended the season on a seven-game winning streak, their longest winning streak since 1998. It is also the first time since 2014 Arizona has won 10 games.

Maldonado’s 87-yard fumble recovery, the first defensive touchdown of the season for the Wildcats, couldn’t have come at a better time for Arizona, as it snapped a streak in which the Sooners scored 24 unanswered points.

After going up 13-0 in the second quarter, Arizona’s offense tossed an interception and punted five times before finally ending the offensive drought by scoring a field goal to level the game at 24.

After three quarters, the Wildcats were just 4-for-12 on third down, but midway through the fourth quarter, Noah Fifita had a couple massive third-down conversions. A key 16-yard completion to Tetairoa McMillan on third down came three plays before a 57-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Cowing on third down to put the Wildcats up 31-24.

It was Cowing’s second touchdown of the night.  With his first quarter touchdown, Cowing set the Arizona single season receiving touchdown record with 12. The senior from Maricopa also moved into ninth on the FBS career receiving list, passing former Wyoming receiver Ryan Yarborough.

 

Arizona then forced another turnover. Oklahoma QB Jackson Arnold was strip-sacked by Isaiah Ward and Jacob Kongaika recovered the fumble. After, a DJ Williams 19-yard touchdown run put Arizona up 38-24 to seal the victory.

