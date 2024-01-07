Close
GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY

GCU basketball’s Gabe McGlothan throws down poster dunk in win over Utah Tech

Jan 6, 2024, 9:30 PM

Gabe McGlothan (X Photo/@GCU_MBB)

(X Photo/@GCU_MBB)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Grand Canyon men’s basketball overcame a 16-point road deficit to beat Utah Tech 75-65, coming back in a second half highlighted by Gabe McGlothan’s poster dunk on Saturday night.

GCU (14-1, 4-0) won its 11th straight game by outscoring the Trailblazers 48-28 after the break.

McGlothan pumped, drove and climbed the ladder for the hammer dunk over Utah Tech’s Beon Riley with 5:32 left to cut the GCU deficit to nine after a free throw.

The Antelopes went on an 11-0 run shortly after the jam to take the lead, 48-47, with 11:02 remaining. GCU later used another 9-0 run to create some distance, and it didn’t trail at any point in the final nine minutes.

McGlothan led the ‘Lopes with 23 points, while Tyon Grant-Foster scored 20 points with eight rebounds and Ray Harrison had 16 points with four steals. Utah Tech turned the ball over 20 times leading to 20 GCU points.

The Antelopes head back to Phoenix to face Abilene Christian on Thursday.

GCU basketball’s Gabe McGlothan throws down poster dunk in win over Utah Tech