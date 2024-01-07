GCU basketball’s Gabe McGlothan throws down poster dunk in win over Utah Tech
Jan 6, 2024, 9:30 PM
(X Photo/@GCU_MBB)
Grand Canyon men’s basketball overcame a 16-point road deficit to beat Utah Tech 75-65, coming back in a second half highlighted by Gabe McGlothan’s poster dunk on Saturday night.
GCU (14-1, 4-0) won its 11th straight game by outscoring the Trailblazers 48-28 after the break.
McGlothan pumped, drove and climbed the ladder for the hammer dunk over Utah Tech’s Beon Riley with 5:32 left to cut the GCU deficit to nine after a free throw.
💥 𝐆𝐀𝐁𝐄 𝐌𝐂𝐆𝐋𝐎𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐍 𝐃𝐄𝐓𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐒!! 💥@GabeMcGlothan5 X #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/ma4XBnKIKV
— Grand Canyon Men’s Basketball (@GCU_MBB) January 7, 2024
The Antelopes went on an 11-0 run shortly after the jam to take the lead, 48-47, with 11:02 remaining. GCU later used another 9-0 run to create some distance, and it didn’t trail at any point in the final nine minutes.
McGlothan led the ‘Lopes with 23 points, while Tyon Grant-Foster scored 20 points with eight rebounds and Ray Harrison had 16 points with four steals. Utah Tech turned the ball over 20 times leading to 20 GCU points.
TYON ❌
⬇️
RAY 💰 pic.twitter.com/Xstm3Jo8ix
— Grand Canyon Men’s Basketball (@GCU_MBB) January 7, 2024
The Antelopes head back to Phoenix to face Abilene Christian on Thursday.