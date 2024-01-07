Grand Canyon men’s basketball overcame a 16-point road deficit to beat Utah Tech 75-65, coming back in a second half highlighted by Gabe McGlothan’s poster dunk on Saturday night.

GCU (14-1, 4-0) won its 11th straight game by outscoring the Trailblazers 48-28 after the break.

McGlothan pumped, drove and climbed the ladder for the hammer dunk over Utah Tech’s Beon Riley with 5:32 left to cut the GCU deficit to nine after a free throw.

The Antelopes went on an 11-0 run shortly after the jam to take the lead, 48-47, with 11:02 remaining. GCU later used another 9-0 run to create some distance, and it didn’t trail at any point in the final nine minutes.

McGlothan led the ‘Lopes with 23 points, while Tyon Grant-Foster scored 20 points with eight rebounds and Ray Harrison had 16 points with four steals. Utah Tech turned the ball over 20 times leading to 20 GCU points.

TYON ❌

⬇️

RAY 💰 pic.twitter.com/Xstm3Jo8ix — Grand Canyon Men’s Basketball (@GCU_MBB) January 7, 2024

The Antelopes head back to Phoenix to face Abilene Christian on Thursday.

