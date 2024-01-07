Close
Cardinals’ James Conner tops 1,000 rushing yards for 1st time in career

Jan 7, 2024, 4:41 PM

James Conner scores a TD...

Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner scores a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Glendale. (Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports)

(Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

GLENDALE — Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner needed 110 rushing yards against the Seattle Seahawks to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career.

The running back did that and more on Sunday, racking up 112 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in the first three quarters of play.

It was a typical day at the office for Conner, who ran the rock early and often for a Cardinals squad looking to end Year 1 under general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon with a win.

But it was a third-quarter touchdown run that really got the juices flowing for Conner and Co.

Hoping to cash in on its opening drive of the second half, Arizona looked Conner’s way both through both the air and on the ground.

After quarterback Kyler Murray lost a yard on first down, he hit Conner for a 34-yard catch and run that put Arizona near midfield. A 25-yard snag by tight end Elijah Higgins a play later had the Cardinals threatening inside Seahawks territory.

Conner did the rest, running 29 yards for the touchdown.

Not only did the running back help tie the game, he also reached a new career high for rushing yards in a season with 974.

With one more carry on Arizona’s ensuring drive, Conner reached the elusive 1,000-yard mark for the first time.

He also reached the 100-yard mark for a fourth game this season, joining David Johnson and Chris Johnson as the only Cardinals with at least four games of 100 yards in a single season since the franchise moved to Arizona in 1988.

In addition to his work on the ground, Conner also caught two balls for 52 yards through three quarters.

Catch the rest of Cardinals-Seahawks on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 or ArizonaSports.com.

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray throws a pass during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Phil Hoskins runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Roy Lopez runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort and assistant GM Dave Sears chat during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Kevin Strong runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OLB Cameron Thomas looks on during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Naquan Jones runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

