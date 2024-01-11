Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks 2024 nationally televised games include Cubs on FOX

Jan 10, 2024, 7:35 PM | Updated: 7:38 pm

Corbin Carroll...

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks hits a RBI single during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on September 08, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Arizona Sports

ESPN and Fox Sports announced their initial national TV broadcast schedules for the upcoming MLB season, and the Arizona Diamondbacks got eight contests in the spotlight.

The D-backs were shut out from Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN’s first nine games but will play seven contests on FS1 and one FOX primetime slot.

FOX will air the Diamondbacks taking on the Chicago Cubs on July 20 at Wrigley Field.

Arizona defeated Chicago six times in seven games during the final month of the 2023 season, a significant reason for the D-backs reaching the postseason and the Cubs staying home.

The Diamondbacks beat the Cubs 6-2 on Sunday Night Baseball in September to complete a three-game sweep at Chase Field.

The D-backs’ first FS1 game is scheduled for April 18 against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.

Diamondbacks’ announced national TV games

– April 18: Diamondbacks @ Giants; FS1 (6:45 p.m.)

– April 27: Diamondbacks @ Mariners; FS1 (6:40 p.m.)

– May 8: Diamondbacks @ Reds; FS1 (3:40 p.m.)

– May 25: Marlins @ Diamondbacks; FS1 (7:10 p.m.)

– June 3: Giants @ Diamondbacks; FS1 (6:40 p.m.)

– June 13: Angels @ Diamondbacks; FS1 (6:40 p.m.)

– June 15: White Sox @ Diamondbacks; FS1 (7:10 p.m.)

– July 20: Diamondbacks @ Cubs; FOX (4:15 p.m.)

FOX Sports’ slate of games beyond Sept. 7 are to be determined, while ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball schedule only runs through Aug. 18 at this point. If the D-backs are in meaningful games, perhaps more opportunities to play in front of national audiences will follow.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Tim Bogar...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks name player development staff, ex-Nats bench coach to manage Double-A

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced their player development staff for the 2024 season on Monday with new managers at multiple affiliates.

22 hours ago

Diego Castillo...

Associated Press

New York Mets claim INF Diego Castillo from Arizona Diamondbacks

Infielder Diego Castillo was claimed by the New York Mets off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.

5 days ago

Robbie Ray...

Associated Press

Robbie Ray returns to NL West as Giants acquire veteran LHP, Mariners get OF Mitch Haniger back

Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi is confident in Robbie Ray helping his club in the second half of 2024.

5 days ago

Kevin Newman #28 of the Cincinnati Reds throws the ball to first base against the Miami Marlins at ...

Kevin Zimmerman

Infielder Kevin Newman to sign with Arizona Diamondbacks

Former Cincinnati Reds infielder Kevin Newman will reportedly sign with the Arizona Diamondbacks, per Jon Heyman.

7 days ago

Tucker Barnhart...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks add veteran catcher Tucker Barnhart, LHP Logan Allen to MiLB deals

The Diamondbacks signed catcher Tucker Barnhart and left-handed pitcher Logan Allen to minor league contracts.

8 days ago

Alek Thomas...

Alex Weiner

Arizona Diamondbacks’ best feats of 2023 include Thomas catch, Gallen shutout

Moments to remember from the Arizona Diamondbacks' 2023 season include Alek Thomas' catch, 16-13 win over Braves.

9 days ago

Diamondbacks 2024 nationally televised games include Cubs on FOX