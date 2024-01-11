ESPN and Fox Sports announced their initial national TV broadcast schedules for the upcoming MLB season, and the Arizona Diamondbacks got eight contests in the spotlight.

The D-backs were shut out from Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN’s first nine games but will play seven contests on FS1 and one FOX primetime slot.

FOX will air the Diamondbacks taking on the Chicago Cubs on July 20 at Wrigley Field.

Arizona defeated Chicago six times in seven games during the final month of the 2023 season, a significant reason for the D-backs reaching the postseason and the Cubs staying home.

The Diamondbacks beat the Cubs 6-2 on Sunday Night Baseball in September to complete a three-game sweep at Chase Field.

The D-backs’ first FS1 game is scheduled for April 18 against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.

Diamondbacks’ announced national TV games

– April 18: Diamondbacks @ Giants; FS1 (6:45 p.m.)

– April 27: Diamondbacks @ Mariners; FS1 (6:40 p.m.)

– May 8: Diamondbacks @ Reds; FS1 (3:40 p.m.)

– May 25: Marlins @ Diamondbacks; FS1 (7:10 p.m.)

– June 3: Giants @ Diamondbacks; FS1 (6:40 p.m.)

– June 13: Angels @ Diamondbacks; FS1 (6:40 p.m.)

– June 15: White Sox @ Diamondbacks; FS1 (7:10 p.m.)

– July 20: Diamondbacks @ Cubs; FOX (4:15 p.m.)

FOX Sports’ slate of games beyond Sept. 7 are to be determined, while ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball schedule only runs through Aug. 18 at this point. If the D-backs are in meaningful games, perhaps more opportunities to play in front of national audiences will follow.

