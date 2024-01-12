PHOENIX (AP) — Tyon Grant-Foster scored 24 points and Grand Canyon beat Abilene Christian 74-64 on Thursday night for its 12th straight victory.

Grant-Foster also contributed three blocks and four rebounds for the Antelopes (15-1, 5-0 Western Athletic Conference). Gabe McGlothan scored 13 points while shooting 3-for-8 from the floor and 7-for-8 from the line. He added eight rebounds and five assists.

Yon coming alive with 11 second-half points 👀🔥 @Ty_Youngbull pic.twitter.com/WS5dKjTFSh — Grand Canyon Men’s Basketball (@GCU_MBB) January 12, 2024

Rayshon Harrison was 4-for-10 shooting to finish with 10 points.

Ali Abdou Dibba led the Wildcats (6-9, 1-3) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, six rebounds and two steals. Leonardo Bettiol added 15 points for Abilene Christian.

The Antelopes led 33-32 at halftime but scored the first seven points out of the break. Abilene Christian never led in the second half.

GCU hosts Tarleton State on Saturday.

Follow @AZSports