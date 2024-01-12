Close
GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY

GCU basketball extends winning streak to 12 with victory over Abilene Christian

Jan 11, 2024, 10:58 PM

Head coach Bryce Drew...

Head coach Bryce Drew of the Grand Canyon Antelopes instructs his team on March 17, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX (AP) — Tyon Grant-Foster scored 24 points and Grand Canyon beat Abilene Christian 74-64 on Thursday night for its 12th straight victory.

Grant-Foster also contributed three blocks and four rebounds for the Antelopes (15-1, 5-0 Western Athletic Conference). Gabe McGlothan scored 13 points while shooting 3-for-8 from the floor and 7-for-8 from the line. He added eight rebounds and five assists.

 

Rayshon Harrison was 4-for-10 shooting to finish with 10 points.

Ali Abdou Dibba led the Wildcats (6-9, 1-3) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, six rebounds and two steals. Leonardo Bettiol added 15 points for Abilene Christian.

The Antelopes led 33-32 at halftime but scored the first seven points out of the break. Abilene Christian never led in the second half.

GCU hosts Tarleton State on Saturday.

