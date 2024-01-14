GCU basketball extends win streak to 13, takes down Tarleton State

PHOENIX (AP) — Gabe McGlothan had 20 points in Grand Canyon’s 74-48 win against Tarleton State on Saturday night, as the Antelopes picked up their 13th straight win.

McGlothan also contributed nine rebounds for the Antelopes (16-1, 6-0 Western Athletic Conference). Tyon Grant-Foster scored 16 points and added seven rebounds and three blocks. Rayshon Harrison went 4-for-6 from the field to finish with nine points.

30 on automatic! 🎯 17 including 3-4 from deep for @GabeMcGlothan5. pic.twitter.com/h0Hu7lzxNB — Grand Canyon Men’s Basketball (@GCU_MBB) January 14, 2024

The Texans (10-6, 3-2) were led in scoring by Devon Barnes, who finished with 11 points and two steals.

GCU trailed by 14 in the opening 10 minutes, but it closed the first half on a 26-5 stretch to lead at the break 36-29. The Antelopes scored 21 unanswered points to take full control.

McGlothan scored 12 points in the first half and hit three triples for the game. The Antelopes shot 8-for-15 from deep.

GCU hosts Utah Valley on Thursday.

