PHOENIX (AP) — Gabe McGlothan scored 14 points as Grand Canyon basketball beat Utah Valley 78-65 on Thursday night. The Antelopes extended their winning streak to 14 games.

McGlothan had seven rebounds, three steals and three blocks for the Antelopes (17-1, 7-0 Western Athletic Conference). Jovan Blacksher Jr. scored 13 points while shooting 5-for-8, including 3-for-4 from beyond the arc, and added four steals. Isaiah Shaw shot 3-for-6 (2-for-5 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

The Wolverines (8-10, 3-4) were led in scoring by Drake Allen, who finished with 13 points and three steals. Caleb Stone-Carrawell added 11 points and seven rebounds for Utah Valley. Tanner Toolson also recorded 11 points and two steals.

The Antelopes turned the ball over 21 times but won the rebounding battle and out-shot Utah Valley 53% to 36%. GCU hit 9-of-19 shots from beyond the arc.

VINTAGE JOVAN BLACKSHER JR. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/6IpwqQSOLZ — Grand Canyon Men’s Basketball (@GCU_MBB) January 19, 2024

GCU led by 20 at halftime, 45-25, after starting the game on a 19-5 run.

Next up is a road game at Seattle University on Saturday.

Follow @AZSports