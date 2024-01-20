Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Florida under NCAA investigation after failed NIL deal with ASU QB Rashada

Jan 19, 2024, 5:14 PM

Quarterback Jaden Rashada #5 of the Arizona State Sun Devils throws a pass during the first half of...

Quarterback Jaden Rashada #5 of the Arizona State Sun Devils throws a pass during the first half of the NCAAF game against the Arizona Wildcats at Mountain America Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida is under NCAA investigation a year after a failed name, image and likeness deal worth more than $13 million with former signee Jaden Rashada.

The Gators released the NCAA’s notice of inquiry Friday to The Associated Press and the Tampa Bay Times after the newspaper’s lawyers got involved. Both news agencies filed public records requests under the Freedom of Information Act last October.

The NCAA’s letter, dated June 9, 2023, is addressed to school president Ben Sasse and states the NCAA enforcement staff has begun an investigation into the football program. Names of investigators were redacted, and Rashada was not mentioned.

The NCAA asked the school not to conduct its own investigation and said it would notify the institution “soon regarding the projected timeline of the investigation.”

“We have been and will continue to cooperate with the NCAA,” said Steve McClain, a senior associate athletics director at Florida. “We hold ourselves to high standards of excellence and integrity on and off the field. Because we follow NCAA policies about maintaining confidentiality, we are unable to offer additional comments.”

It’s the second NCAA investigation for Florida in the past four years. The Gators were placed on probation for a year and then-coach Dan Mullen was dealt a one-year, show-cause penalty for recruiting violations in 2020.

Rashada signed with Florida last December only to be granted his release a month later after his NIL deal fell through. Florida coach Billy Napier has repeatedly said NCAA rules prohibit him from providing details about what went wrong with Rashada.

Napier also said he did not expect an NCAA investigation.

“I wish we could get into the specifics, but we’re not allowed to,” Napier said last year. “I think the reality is the current structure of NIL with third parties being involved, with agents being involved, with marketing representatives, with lawyers, with collectives, (is) very fluid, and I think a very unique dynamic.”

Rashada, who threw for 5,275 yards and 59 touchdowns in high school in Pittsburg, California, was granted his release on Jan. 20 and later signed with father’s alma mater, Arizona State.

Rashada bailed on Florida after the Gator Collective — an independent fundraising group that’s loosely tied to the university and pays student-athletes for use of their name, image and likeness — failed to honor a multiyear deal that was signed by both sides.

The bombshell came a little more than two months after Rashada switched his verbal commitment from Miami to Florida. Rashada, his representatives and the Gator Collective had presumably agreed to terms on the lucrative deal at the time of his flip.

The Gator Collective has since been disbanded.

Rashada declined to enroll with other Florida signees days after playing in an all-star game in nearby Orlando last January. He eventually returned to the West Coast and started looking at other schools.

It’s unclear when Napier realized the deal was falling apart or how much he even knew about the NIL deal. NCAA rules prohibit coaches from being involved in striking NIL deals with current players or prospective ones.

“I think you spend your entire life, your entire career trying to establish who you are and how you operate,” Napier said. “I think, ultimately, I can lay my head down at night based off of that. … Ultimately, the good thing here is I have a lot of confidence with our leadership, strategy that we’re deploying, how it’s benefitting our team — the group of players we have on our team. I think we’re going about it the right way.”

Napier has repeatedly expressed frustration with the way NIL deals and the transfer portal have dramatically changed the landscape of college football.

Arizona State Football

Las Vegas Raiders interim general manager Champ Kelly, left, and interim head coach Antonio Pierce ...

Arizona Sports

Report: Former Arizona State assistant Antonio Pierce to be permanent Raiders head coach

Antonio Pierce is finalizing a deal to be the permanent head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders months after taking over as interim.

3 hours ago

Former Saguaro OL Parker Brailsford is transferring from Washington. (Photo by Daniel Dunn/Icon Spo...

Damon Allred

Former Saguaro OL Parker Brailsford to transfer from Washington

As Washington undergoes a program overhaul with the departure of Kalen DeBoer and arrival of Jedd Fisch, the roster continues to do the same.

4 days ago

Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State...

Jesse Morrison

State of the Sun Devils podcast: Arizona State football’s Kenny Dillingham discusses AD search

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham discussed ASU's athletic director search, NIL and the transfer portal.

9 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: State of the Sun Devils podcast: Kenny Dillingham wants to help vet the next ASU athletic director

Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports

9 days ago

Head coach Kenny Dillingham...

Arizona Sports

Dillingham: Arizona State football in better position with NIL than 3 months ago

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham said his program's NIL standing has improved but still has a ways to go.

9 days ago

Arizona State football head coach Kenny Dillingham...

Alex Weiner

Arizona State football’s Kenny Dillingham clear with QBs about competition, talks transfers

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham was very honest with QBs Jaden Rashada and Trenton Bourguet about his plans to add competition.

10 days ago

Florida under NCAA investigation after failed NIL deal with ASU QB Rashada