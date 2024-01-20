Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker embraces any extra energy around a particular matchup and there’s enough history with the New Orleans Pelicans for it to warrant that.

Booker was booed during the starting lineup introductions, indicating it feels that way for the fans too, and he emphatically responded with 25 points in the first quarter.

He finished with 52 and led the Suns to a 123-109 win.

The guard nearly outscored the Pelicans by himself in a 41-28 Suns first quarter.

D-Book's got 25 PTS in the 1st quarter 🤯 Suns-Pelicans | Live on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/bXGsrIxBld pic.twitter.com/qFU5B8Bd5j — NBA (@NBA) January 20, 2024

Booker was 9-for-11 from the field with three assists and a rebound. It was his first time facing New Orleans since a 58-point barrage last season.

He became the second player in this NBA season to put up at least 25 points in the first quarter, joining former teammate Mikal Bridges.

Extremely productive first quarters were commonplace for Booker in the past, but with Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant more in the fold for a full season plus point guard duties, Booker’s scoring aggression for the opening period has understandably dropped. This is the fifth game Booker has reached double-digit points in for the first quarter after doing so 49 games in the previous two years. It is now two in the last four games.

