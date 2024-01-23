Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Suns’ Eric Gordon ruled out, Grayson Allen available vs. Bulls

Jan 22, 2024, 5:26 PM | Updated: 6:32 pm

Eric Gordon defends Domantas Sabonis...

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Suns guard Eric Gordon has been ruled out for the team’s Monday night matchup against the Chicago Bulls.

Gordon was considered questionable leading up to the matchup with right wrist soreness after playing 30 minutes and scoring four points — he went 1-of-6 from three — on Sunday.

Fellow guard Grayson Allen, however, is available after he was deemed a game-time decision listed as questionable with left knee soreness.

Suns head coach Frank Vogel told reporters pregame that the team was hopeful the guard could play.

Allen injured his knee in the Suns’ 117-110 win against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday but after exiting to the locker room returned to finish the game. He closed with 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

He is in the starting lineup for Monday’s game.

Suns big man Bol Bol was already ruled out before the news dropped surrounding Gordon and Allen.

Bol is dealing with a right foot sprain and hasn’t played since Jan. 11 in a win against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Bulls listed center Andre Drummond (low back spasms) and wing Patrick Williams (right ankle sprain) as probable. They will both play with Williams starting.

Guards Zach LaVine (right ankle sprain) and Lonzo Ball (left knee surgery), plus forward Torrey Craig (right plantar fascia sprain), are out.

The Suns are riding a five-game winning streak into a matchup against Chicago before beginning a seven-game road trip at Dallas on Wednesday.

Tune to the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com with the Bulls-Suns tipoff set for 7 p.m. MST.

