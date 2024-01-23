Kevin Durant knocked down the game-winning jumper with 1.6 seconds left, and the Phoenix Suns roared back from down 23 points in the second half to beat the Chicago Bulls 115-113 Monday at Footprint Center. The Suns (25-18) have won six straight games with a seven-game road trip next on the slate.

Durant took over in the second half with 30 of his 43 points a night after he dropped 40 against the Indiana Pacers.

Bulls (21-24) star DeMar DeRozan missed a tough runner at the horn.

Durant hit a go-ahead triple from the top of the key after a Drew Eubanks offensive rebound to give the Suns a 113-111 lead. DeRozan hit a 10-footer to tie it. Suns center Jusuf Nurkic found Durant with a tremendous bounce pass after receiving the inbounds pass, and Durant had to alter his shot mid-air to avoid a block by Alex Caruso.

Two of Phoenix’s last four games included a mammoth comeback, the other involving the Suns erasing a 22-point Sacramento Kings lead in the final 8:22.

Chicago took a 79-56 lead with 8:06 left in the third quarter, sparking a timeout from Suns head coach Frank Vogel. Phoenix outscored Chicago 27-11 the rest of the period.

Durant followed with a 17-point fourth quarter after he played 40 minutes the night before. The most points Durant — who won the Western Conference Player of the Week before the game — had scored with Phoenix entering Monday was 41.

Phoenix visits the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

