Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Suns’ Kevin Durant hits game-winner to complete comeback over Bulls

Jan 22, 2024, 9:36 PM | Updated: 10:00 pm

Kevin Durant...

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns drives past Patrick Williams #44 of the Chicago Bulls during the first half at Footprint Center on January 22, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Kevin Durant knocked down the game-winning jumper with 1.6 seconds left, and the Phoenix Suns roared back from down 23 points in the second half to beat the Chicago Bulls 115-113 Monday at Footprint Center. The Suns (25-18) have won six straight games with a seven-game road trip next on the slate.

Durant took over in the second half with 30 of his 43 points a night after he dropped 40 against the Indiana Pacers.

Bulls (21-24) star DeMar DeRozan missed a tough runner at the horn.

Durant hit a go-ahead triple from the top of the key after a Drew Eubanks offensive rebound to give the Suns a 113-111 lead. DeRozan hit a 10-footer to tie it. Suns center Jusuf Nurkic found Durant with a tremendous bounce pass after receiving the inbounds pass, and Durant had to alter his shot mid-air to avoid a block by Alex Caruso.

RELATED STORIES

Two of Phoenix’s last four games included a mammoth comeback, the other involving the Suns erasing a 22-point Sacramento Kings lead in the final 8:22.

Chicago took a 79-56 lead with 8:06 left in the third quarter, sparking a timeout from Suns head coach Frank Vogel. Phoenix outscored Chicago 27-11 the rest of the period.

Durant followed with a 17-point fourth quarter after he played 40 minutes the night before. The most points Durant — who won the Western Conference Player of the Week before the game — had scored with Phoenix entering Monday was 41.

Phoenix visits the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

Phoenix Suns

Eric Gordon defends Domantas Sabonis...

Arizona Sports

Suns’ Eric Gordon ruled out, Grayson Allen available vs. Bulls

Phoenix Suns guards Grayson Allen and Eric Gordon were questionable to play Monday against the Chicago Bulls to close a back-to-back.

5 hours ago

Kevin Durant points to the crowd...

Tyler Drake

Phoenix Suns’ Kevin Durant named Western Conference Player of the Week

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for his play from Jan. 15-21, the NBA announced Monday.

8 hours ago

Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns high fives Kevin Durant #35 and Grayson Allen #8 after scoring ...

Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns’ Big 3 torches Pacers for 5th straight win

The acclimation process has passed, and now the rest of the regular season is about the Phoenix Suns learning how to play with each other.

24 hours ago

Devin Booker...

Arizona Sports

Suns star, Michigan native Devin Booker on Lions’ run: ‘It’s history right before us’

Devin Booker shared some thoughts on the Detroit Lions' run to the NFC Championship Game as a Michigan native.

24 hours ago

Bol Bol...

Damon Allred

Suns’ Bol Bol, Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton ruled out for Sunday matchup

Phoenix Suns big Bol Bol remains out Sunday against the Indiana Pacers, who will be missing All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton.

1 day ago

Kevin Durant (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)...

Arizona Sports

Kevin Durant requests 2 rule changes to NCAA basketball, ASAP

Kevin Durant believes the NCAA should switch to a quarter format and add the defensive three second rule to men's basketball.

1 day ago

Suns’ Kevin Durant hits game-winner to complete comeback over Bulls