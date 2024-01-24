Evan Longoria’s playing days may not be done, as the 2023 Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman told MLB Network last week he’d love to keep going in the right situation.

Longoria turned 38 in October and has 16 MLB seasons of experience: 10 with the Tampa Bay Rays, five with the San Francisco Giants and one in Arizona where he and his family reside.

The third baseman said he’s been keeping an open mind this offseason and has listened to offers, but only a “few places” make sense.

“Clearly I enjoyed playing here in Arizona,” Longoria said on Thursday. “I kind of got spoiled being able to drive 25 minutes down the road and call that home base.”

Longoria started 16 of 17 postseason games for the Diamondbacks during their trip to the World Series, his second career Fall Classic appearance. The other came during his rookie year with the Rays.

His highlight moment in the postseason was on defense, as he speared a line drive and doubled off a runner to escape a bases loaded jam in Game 1 of the wild card series at the Milwaukee Brewers.

We have no words. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/lHBR8evZ8v — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 4, 2023

After the playoff run, he was noncommittal about suiting up again. He said he could walk out proud after enjoying the postseason run, calling it a reminder of why he kept playing.

During the regular season, Longoria played 74 games and slashed .223/.295/.422 with 11 home runs in 237 plate appearances. His production suffered after he spent more than three weeks on the injured list with a lower back strain.

After the season he wrote on Instagram, “This year was special in so many ways. Being at home all year with my family, allowing me to be a dad and husband in ways I hadn’t been afforded in some years. Welcoming the playoffs back to AZ for the first time since 2017 … and ultimately playing for a ring and trying to bring title #2 back to the state.”

The D-backs added an everyday third baseman via trade early this offseason, acquiring Eugenio Suarez from the Seattle Mariners. Arizona does not have an obvious designated hitter and has been open about wanting another bat.

Free agents remain available, including Arizona’s postseason DH Tommy Pham. Jorge Soler, J.D. Martinez and Justin Turner are fellow designated hitter options on the market.

Follow @AZSports