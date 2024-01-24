Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Evan Longoria says he’d love to play again for ‘right opportunity’

Jan 24, 2024, 3:49 PM

Arizona Diamondbacks victory vest...

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Evan Longoria (3) gets the victory jacket after a baseball game between the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 30th, 2023, at Chase Field in Phoenix, AZ. (Photo by Zac BonDurant/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by Zac BonDurant/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Evan Longoria’s playing days may not be done, as the 2023 Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman told MLB Network last week he’d love to keep going in the right situation.

Longoria turned 38 in October and has 16 MLB seasons of experience: 10 with the Tampa Bay Rays, five with the San Francisco Giants and one in Arizona where he and his family reside.

The third baseman said he’s been keeping an open mind this offseason and has listened to offers, but only a “few places” make sense.

“Clearly I enjoyed playing here in Arizona,” Longoria said on Thursday. “I kind of got spoiled being able to drive 25 minutes down the road and call that home base.”

Longoria started 16 of 17 postseason games for the Diamondbacks during their trip to the World Series, his second career Fall Classic appearance. The other came during his rookie year with the Rays.

His highlight moment in the postseason was on defense, as he speared a line drive and doubled off a runner to escape a bases loaded jam in Game 1 of the wild card series at the Milwaukee Brewers.

RELATED STORIES

After the playoff run, he was noncommittal about suiting up again. He said he could walk out proud after enjoying the postseason run, calling it a reminder of why he kept playing.

During the regular season, Longoria played 74 games and slashed .223/.295/.422 with 11 home runs in 237 plate appearances. His production suffered after he spent more than three weeks on the injured list with a lower back strain.

After the season he wrote on Instagram, “This year was special in so many ways. Being at home all year with my family, allowing me to be a dad and husband in ways I hadn’t been afforded in some years. Welcoming the playoffs back to AZ for the first time since 2017 … and ultimately playing for a ring and trying to bring title #2 back to the state.”

The D-backs added an everyday third baseman via trade early this offseason, acquiring Eugenio Suarez from the Seattle Mariners. Arizona does not have an obvious designated hitter and has been open about wanting another bat.

Free agents remain available, including Arizona’s postseason DH Tommy Pham. Jorge Soler, J.D. Martinez and Justin Turner are fellow designated hitter options on the market.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Todd Helton...

Associated Press

Todd Helton, Adrian Beltre and Joe Mauer elected to Hall of Fame

Adrián Beltré, Todd Helton and Joe Mauer will be inducted at Cooperstown on July 21 along with Jim Leyland.

1 day ago

Jordan Lawlar...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks breakout player candidates for 2024

Breakout seasons from Corbin Carroll, Gabriel Moreno, Geraldo Perdomo and Kevin Ginkel in 2023 made the Diamondbacks' pennant win a reality.

1 day ago

Dakota Chalmers...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks sign RHP Dakota Chalmers to minor league deal with spring training invite

The Diamondbacks signed right-handed pitchers Dakota Chalmers and Dylan File to minor league contracts, the Triple-A Reno Aces announced.

3 days ago

Ketel Marte...

Alex Weiner

When will the Diamondbacks, other Cactus League teams report to spring training?

Arizona Diamondbacks fans can get their first look at the 2024 squad on Feb. 14, the first day of workouts for pitchers and catchers.

6 days ago

Bally Sports...

Associated Press

Bally Sports owner partners with Amazon hoping to emerge from bankruptcy

Amazon will partner with Diamond Sports as the owner of regional sports networks looks to emerge from bankruptcy.

7 days ago

Jordan Lawlar...

Alex Weiner

Jordan Lawlar, Tommy Troy among Diamondbacks on Baseball Prospectus top 101 prospects

Baseball Prospectus released its list of the top 101 prospects for 2024, and shortstop Jordan Lawlar headlines four Diamondbacks on it.

8 days ago

Evan Longoria says he’d love to play again for ‘right opportunity’