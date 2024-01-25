Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks signing free agent OF Joc Pederson

Jan 25, 2024, 3:11 PM

Joc Pederson celebrates...

Will Smith #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on as Joc Pederson #23 of the San Francisco Giants crosses the plate after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium on September 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Diamondbacks are signing free agent outfielder Joc Pederson on Thursday, per Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro.

The signing comes after ESPN’s Buster Olney reported Pederson and the D-backs were having conversations.

The addition of Pederson gives Arizona a legit option at designated hitter, a position general manager Mike Hazen hasn’t found a full-time bat at.

Pederson wrapped up his second season with the San Francisco Giants in 2023. In 121 games played, Pederson slashed .235/.348/.416 to go along with 84 hits that included 15 home runs and 51 RBIs.

Most of his work last season came against right-handed pitchers, where he slashed .241/.351/.435 across 118 games. Against lefties, he slashed .186/.327/.279 in just 38 games played.

D-backs fans will likely remember Pederson for his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2014-20, which was capped off with a World Series win in his final season in L.A. The outfielder was drafted by the Dodgers in the 11th round of the 2010 MLB Draft out of Palo Alto High School in California.

He also spent time with the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves during the 2021 season, eventually winning another World Series with the latter.

Hazen continues to look for ways to improve the roster following an impressive run to the World Series in 2023.

Before the news of the Pederson signing, Arizona had already gone out and secured new talent in starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez in free agency. The D-backs also re-upped with outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on a three-year deal.

Hazen got a deal done, too, swinging a trade that landed Arizona third baseman Eugenio Suarez in exchange for right-handed pitcher Carlos Vargas and catcher Seby Zavala last November.

The start of spring ball is right around the corner for the D-backs, whose first workouts for pitchers and catchers is slated for Feb. 14. Full-team workouts are set to begin on Feb. 19.

