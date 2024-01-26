Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Suns’ Eric Gordon returning after 2 games, Bol Bol out vs. Pacers

Jan 26, 2024, 4:38 PM | Updated: 4:41 pm

Eric Gordon looks on...

Eric Gordon #23 of the Phoenix Suns dribbles the ball in the second quarter of the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on December 27, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

(Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Suns guard Eric Gordon will play after being listed as questionable with right wrist soreness for the team’s Friday night matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

Additionally, big man Bol Bol (right foot sprain) has been ruled out, while Damion Lee remains (meniscus) sidelined.

Gordon has missed the past two games, both wins, for Phoenix with the issue. The last time Gordon played was Sunday against the Pacers, where he recorded four points, three rebounds, two assists and a block in 30 minutes.

This season (36 games), Gordon is averaging 12.5 points per game on 44.3% shooting and 37.6% from deep to go along with 2.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per 30.4 minutes of action.

RELATED STORIES

Bol is dealing with a right foot sprain and hasn’t played since Jan. 11 in a win against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The big man (12 games) is averaging 3.4 points on 73.9% shooting and 2.3 rebounds per 7.2 minutes per game.

The Pacers meanwhile will be without star player Tyrese Haliburton for another game as he continues to deal with a hamstring issue.

This season, Haliburton has appeared in 34 games and is averaging 23.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and a league-leading 12.6 assists per game.

The Suns take on the Pacers on Friday night. Tipoff is slated for 5 p.m. Catch all the action on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 or ArizonaSports.com.

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker looks on...

Arizona Sports

Will Devin Booker make the 2024 NBA All-Star Game as a reserve?

With Devin Booker not among the 2024 NBA All-Star Game starters, the attention now turns to if he'll earn a spot as a reserve.

5 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Reaction to Suns fan kicked out by Luka Dončić

Luka Dončić regretted asking for security to eject a Suns fan who yelled that he was tired and needed to get on a treadmill. Arizona Sports hosts Vince Marotta and guest host Tim Ring react to the Sun fan’s side of the story.

6 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Phoenix Suns fan ejected by Luka Dončić in Dallas shares his side of the story

Luka Dončić regretted asking for security to eject a Suns fan who yelled that he was tired and needed to get on a treadmill. Now hear the fan’s side of the story as Kenneth Roe joined Vince Marotta and guest host Tim Ring. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Photo: Sam Hodde/Getty Images Subscribe […]

6 hours ago

Luka Doncic ahead of Mavericks-Suns before he requested a Phoenix fan be ejected...

Arizona Sports

Suns fan that Luka Doncic had ejected accepts Mavs star’s apology

Phoenix Suns fan Kenneth Roe said he did little to warrant an ejection requested by Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic.

7 hours ago

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks smiles as he runs up the court after a scoring during the f...

David Veenstra

Luka Doncic regrets asking for security to eject fan from Suns-Mavericks game

Luka Doncic regretted asking for security to eject a Suns fan who yelled that he was tired and needed to get on a treadmill.

22 hours ago

Kevin Durant...

Arizona Sports

Suns’ Kevin Durant named NBA All-Star Game starter, Devin Booker not in starting 5

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant was named an NBA All-Star Game starter in the frontcourt for the Western Conference on Thursday.

23 hours ago

Suns’ Eric Gordon returning after 2 games, Bol Bol out vs. Pacers