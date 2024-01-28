

The Arizona Diamondbacks are coming off a World Series appearance and are reloaded to defend their NL pennant in 2024, and they still have young talent coming up through the farm system.

MLB Pipeline released its preseason top 100 prospects on Friday, and it features three D-backs after last year’s list included outfielder Corbin Carroll, who went on to win NL Rookie of the Year unanimously, at No. 2.

Due to a lack of available playing time for a relatively stacked roster, the D-backs are unlikely to feature another repeat Rookie of the Year, but they do still boast some high-level talent, including an infielder just outside the top 10.

11. Jordan Lawlar, 21-year-old shortstop

Lawlar spent a short time with the major league squad in 2023 after Nick Ahmed was cut, but it was a rocky start for the sixth-overall pick in 2021, who tallied four hits and 11 strikeouts in the 34 plate appearances he saw over 14 games.

However, his minor league numbers are still outstanding, including 20 home runs and 67 RBIs in 105 games last season.

Jordan Lawlar takes flight ✈️⁰

Lawlar's 4️⃣th Triple-A home run of the season gives us an early lead. pic.twitter.com/hrUQQ7Rmo6 — Reno Aces (@Aces) September 6, 2023

D-backs general manager Mike Hazen expects him to “make an impact on the team” this season.

74. Tommy Troy, 22-year-old shortstop

The first-round selection in the 2023 draft by the D-backs has much less professional experience to his name, but did hit 17 home runs and 58 RBIs along with 17 stolen bases in 58 games as a junior at Stanford.

His collegiate career was highlighted by a three-hit, one-walk performance in the NCAA Regionals capped off by a grand slam.

Stanford star Tommy Troy CRUSHES a massive grand slam! ⚾️💣😲 pic.twitter.com/jMsyvaSuaU — The Comeback (@thecomeback) June 5, 2023

Then in 23 games with the Hillsboro Hops after being drafted, Troy stole eight bases with 21 hits and 16 RBIs in 23 games.

78. Druw Jones, 20-year-old outfielder

The youngest Diamondback on the prospect rankings, Jones isn’t expected to make his major league debut anytime soon.

Standing at 6-foot-4, the 2022 second-overall pick out of high school in Georgia is still taking time to adapt to the pro level, hitting just .238 on 147 at-bats, but could pay dividends down the line, especially in the outfield.

Ahead of the 2022 draft, The Athletic’s Keith Law compared Jones to a young Andrew McCutchen and called the now-Diamondbacks prospect “the clear No. 1 prospect in the class … It’s Druw versus the remainder of the high school position player class.”

Here’s a taste of what Jones can bring defensively.