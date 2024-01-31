The Brooklyn Nets will be without Ben Simmons when they take on the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night due to a left knee contusion, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Simmons was downgraded from probable to questionable earlier in the day before the report dropped.

The guard had made his return Monday in a win against the Utah Jazz after missing 38 games due to a pinched nerve in his back.

He scored 10 points — and hit all five field goals — to go with 11 assists and eight rebounds but off the bench played only 18 minutes due to a minutes restriction.

Simmons has appeared in only seven games this season.

The Nets additionally will be without Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle sprain), center Day’Ron Sharpe (knee hyperextension) and Dariq Whitehead (shin stress reaction).

The Suns meanwhile list starting guard Grayson Allen and reserve big man Bol Bol as questionable.

Allen, amid a career year where he has started all 42 games played for Phoenix, tweaked his ankle in a win against the Miami Heat on Monday and left the game with 13 minutes played. He is averaging 13.2 points and 2.8 assists per outing while shooting 51.5% overall and an NBA-leading 49.8% from three.

Bol hasn’t appeared since a Jan. 11 outing against the Los Angeles Lakers because of a foot sprain.

The 7-foot-3 big man is averaging 3.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.5 blocks in just 7.2 minutes per game. While he’s appeared only 12 times this season, Bol had forced his way into the regular rotation in four games before he was hurt.

