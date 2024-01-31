Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Report: Seahawks hiring Ravens DC Mike Macdonald as next head coach

Jan 31, 2024, 12:17 PM

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

The Seattle Seahawks are hiring Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as their next head coach, per multiple reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter adds Seattle is giving Macdonald a six-year deal.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks were willing to wait for Macdonald had the Ravens made the Super Bowl.

Macdonald, who at 36 becomes the NFL’s youngest head coach, takes over for former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.

RELATED STORIES

The new lead man in Seattle got his NFL start with the Ravens as a coaching intern in 2014 before moving to a defensive assistant from 2015-16.

From there, he was promoted to Ravens defensive backs coach in 2017. He would stay in that role for just one season before serving as Baltimore’s linebackers coach from 2018-2020.

Then after seven years with the Ravens, Macdonald was hired by Jim Harbaugh in 2021 as Michigan’s defensive coordinator.

He wouldn’t be away from the Ravens for long, though, eventually rejoining John Harbaugh’s staff as its defensive coordinator the past two years.

Macdonald now takes over a Seahawks team coming off a 9-8 record and third-place finish in the NFC West.

Roster-wise, the former DC will have safety Julian Love and a pair of young cornerbacks to work with in Tariq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon.

As for Carroll, the former Seahawks coach will remain with the franchise as an advisor following 14 seasons as head coach. During that time, he went 137-89-1 and took home Super Bowl XLVIII.

Presented By
Western Governors University
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray throws a pass during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Phil Hoskins runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Roy Lopez runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort and assistant GM Dave Sears chat during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Kevin Strong runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OLB Cameron Thomas looks on during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Naquan Jones runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Arizona Cardinals

Tyler Guyton runs...

Tyler Drake

Tyler Guyton a name to watch for Cardinals’ 2nd 1st-round NFL Draft pick at 2024 Senior Bowl

Senior Bowl prep is off and running. A look at some of the names to watch as it relates to the Cardinals' second first-round pick.

3 minutes ago

Jesse Luketa at practice...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals re-sign LB Jesse Luketa, OL Carter O’Donnell to 1-year deals

The Arizona Cardinals re-signed LB Jesse Luketa and OL Carter O'Donnell to one-year contracts, the team announced Wednesday.

52 minutes ago

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon looks on...

Tyler Drake

Will Arizona Cardinals go from non-contender to playoff squad in 2024?

2023 was the 34th straight season where at least four NFL teams that failed to make the playoffs the year before did so the next time around.

3 hours ago

Michael Ojemudia makes a tackle...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals sign cornerback Michael Ojemudia to future contract

The Arizona Cardinals signed cornerback Michael Ojemudia to a future contract for 2024, the team announced Tuesday.

1 day ago

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throw a pass against the Ravens in AFC Championship Game...

Dan Bickley

NFL championship weekend is better than Super Bowl Sunday

Few things in sports compare to the NFL conference championship games. Players are motivated by proximity to the Super Bowl.

2 days ago

Monti Ossenfort speaks at the NFL Combine...

Tyler Drake

NFL mock draft tracker: What will the Cardinals do with the No. 4 pick?

A look at the players being mocked to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 4 overall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

2 days ago

Report: Seahawks hiring Ravens DC Mike Macdonald as next head coach