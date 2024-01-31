The Seattle Seahawks are hiring Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as their next head coach, per multiple reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter adds Seattle is giving Macdonald a six-year deal.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks were willing to wait for Macdonald had the Ravens made the Super Bowl.

Macdonald, who at 36 becomes the NFL’s youngest head coach, takes over for former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.

The new lead man in Seattle got his NFL start with the Ravens as a coaching intern in 2014 before moving to a defensive assistant from 2015-16.

From there, he was promoted to Ravens defensive backs coach in 2017. He would stay in that role for just one season before serving as Baltimore’s linebackers coach from 2018-2020.

Then after seven years with the Ravens, Macdonald was hired by Jim Harbaugh in 2021 as Michigan’s defensive coordinator.

He wouldn’t be away from the Ravens for long, though, eventually rejoining John Harbaugh’s staff as its defensive coordinator the past two years.

Macdonald now takes over a Seahawks team coming off a 9-8 record and third-place finish in the NFC West.

Roster-wise, the former DC will have safety Julian Love and a pair of young cornerbacks to work with in Tariq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon.

As for Carroll, the former Seahawks coach will remain with the franchise as an advisor following 14 seasons as head coach. During that time, he went 137-89-1 and took home Super Bowl XLVIII.

