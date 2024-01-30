The Arizona Cardinals signed cornerback Michael Ojemudia to a future contract for 2024, the team announced Tuesday.

Ojemudia spent all of 2023 on the Los Angeles Rams practice squad after his release by the Chicago Bears following the preseason.

The cornerback entered the NFL with the Denver Broncos in 2020 as a third-round draft pick (77th overall) out of Iowa.

He made an impact with the Broncos in Year 1, becoming the first rookie in NFL history to record multiple games of two or more forced fumbles. He was also just the third rookie in the past 20 years to force four or more fumbles in a single year. Along with his four forced fumbles, Ojemudia racked up 62 tackles and six passes defensed across 16 games (11 starts).

His time in Denver would be short-lived, however, appearing in just two games (one start) in 2021 due to a hamstring injury suffered in the preseason. He began the regular season on injured reserve before being activated that December.

Injury woes continued to follow the 6-foot-1, 200-pound cornerback the following season, as he appeared in just three games for the Broncos after dislocating his elbow ahead of the regular season. Again, Ojemudia started the regular season on IR.

He was eventually activated that October before being waived two months later.

That’s when the Bears came knocking, claiming Ojemudia off waivers. Ojemudia would play one special teams snap for Chicago before his waiving in August 2023.

He now joins a cornerbacks room that includes Garrett Williams, Kei’Trel Clark and Starling Thomas V.

Follow @Tdrake4sports

Presented By