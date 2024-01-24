Versatility is a big key to the foundation Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon is setting within the walls of the Tempe training facility.

The more you can do, right?

A good example of that was linebacker Jesse Luketa, who also served as the team’s fullback throughout the season.

It’s not only on the players, either, as made evident Wednesday by Gannon’s extra effort selling season tickets for the upcoming year.

“Thank you for the support we appreciate it. We really do, but get in on those season tickets,” Gannon told a fan.

“If you commit right now, my name goes up on a board and I’d really like my name to be up on a board right now.”

The peer pressure — as Gannon called it — must have paid off, with the fan committing to season tickets and the head coach seeing his name up on the screen.

Or maybe it’s the fact that the Cardinals look to be getting back on the right track despite finishing with a 4-13 mark.

Either way, count it for coach, who brought about the same amount of energy that he normally does to the football field or press conference.

And in case Gannon didn’t catch you on the phone, he has a message.

“Make sure you are renewing your season tickets, because they are going fast,” Gannon said. “I look forward to seeing everybody at State Farm Stadium.”

