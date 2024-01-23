Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

What position can the Cardinals target with Texans’ 2024 1st-round NFL Draft pick?

Jan 23, 2024, 9:33 AM

Arizona offensive lineman Jordan Morgan...

Offensive lineman Jordan Morgan #77 of the Arizona Wildcats reacts during the first half of the NCAAF game against the Washington Huskies at Arizona Stadium on September 30, 2023 in Tucson, Arizona. The Huskies defeated the Wildcats 31-24. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


It’s been clearly established the Arizona Cardinals will have a top-tier wide receiver available to them if they hang on to the No. 4 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Marvin Harrison Jr. could be there if the three teams ahead of Arizona hold their picks and like the quarterbacks on the board.

Even if Harrison is selected before then, a deep receiver class could see Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort be happy to take LSU’s Malik Nabers or Washington’s Rome Odunze at the fourth slot.

Arizona also has the No. 27 overall selection, the Houston-originated pick that locked into that spot after the Texans’ playoff run ended over the weekend. And now that it’s clear where the Cardinals have their second pick in the draft, it’s time to see what players — and positions — are available toward the end of the first round.

Let’s get to the mocks.

What NFL mock drafts have at the Cardinals-owned Texans pick at 27th overall

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.

Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

We’re finally back to Arizona, which almost certainly thought this pick would be much higher when it made the trade with Houston last April. I gave the Cardinals a WR1 at No. 4 overall, and this pick could be a way to solidify their bookends, as they drafted Paris Johnson Jr. at No. 6 a year ago. Johnson spent his rookie season on the right side, but he’s suited to play left tackle, as that’s where he played his final season at Ohio State. Guyton, however, spent almost all of his time at right tackle for the Sooners; he allowed zero sacks in 2023.

As I wrote in my scouting report on Guyton, NFL teams will covet his physical tools, even though he started just 15 games in college. I could also see the Cardinals take a cornerback here, with Quinyon Mitchell (Toledo) and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (Missouri) the best available in my rankings.

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks’ 1.0 mock

Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona

The Cardinals commit to building up the front line. Morgan is a gritty player with the potential to fill a role on the interior or outside at tackle.

NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah’s 1.0 mock

Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

The Cardinals can take the best player available with their second pick in Round 1. DeJean has the versatility to play any position in the secondary.

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards

Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington

The play of Arizona has fans optimistic despite roster inefficiencies. Jonathan Gannon comes from Philadelphia, where the second string defensive line was better than the Cardinals starters. Gannon will want to throw some assets in that direction, and Bralen Trice is a good start.

The Draft Network’s Brently Weissman

Graham Barton, OL, Duke

Arizona must continue to build around Kyler Murray and giving him a weapon like Marvin Harrison Jr. with their first pick and then coming back and adding an elite blocker in Graham Barton certainly does the trick. Barton can play anywhere on the offensive line and will certainly carve out a role as a rookie.

