The Arizona Diamondbacks revealed their 2024 spring training roster on Thursday, including the full 40-man roster and 26 non-roster invitees.

D-backs pitchers and catchers report for spring training on Feb. 14 ahead of full-team workouts beginning Feb. 19. Cactus League games start on Feb. 23.

The Diamondbacks’ first two matchups come against the Colorado Rockies on Feb. 23-24. The rest of Arizona’s spring-training slate runs through March 26, ending with two exhibition games against the Cleveland Guardians at Chase Field from March 25-26.

Arizona’s full coaching staff will return from last season: manager Torey Lovullo, bench coach Jeff Banister, pitching coach Brent Strom, bullpen coach Mike Fetters, assistant pitching coach Dan Carlson, hitting coach Joe Mather, assistant hitting coaches Damion Easley, Drew Hedman and Rick Short, first base coach Dave McKay and third base coach Tony Perezchica.

A look at Arizona’s 40-man roster:

Arizona Diamondbacks’ 40-man roster

Right-handed pitchers (16)

– Miguel Castro

– Slade Cecconi

– Luis Frias

– Zac Gallen

– Kevin Ginkel

– Drey Jameson

– Bryce Jarvis

– Merrill Kelly

– Corbin Martin

– Justin Martinez

– Scott McGough

– Ryne Nelson

– Brandon Pfaadt

– Paul Sewald

– Peter Strzelecki

– Ryan Thompson

Left-handed pitchers (6)

– Tommy Henry

– Joe Mantiply

– Kyle Nelson

– Eduardo Rodriguez

– Andrew Saalfrank

– Blake Waltson

Catchers (2)

– Jose Herrera

– Gabriel Moreno

Position players (16)

– Blaze Alexander

– Jorge Barrosa

– Corbin Carroll

– Dominic Fletcher

– Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

– Jordan Lawlar

– Ketel Marte

– Jake McCarthy

– Joc Pederson

– Geraldo Perdomo

– Jace Peterson

– Emmanuel Rivera

– Pavin Smith

– Eugenio Suarez

– Alek Thomas

– Christian Walker

Arizona Diamondbacks’ non-roster invitees

Right-handed pitchers (9)

– Luke Albright

– Humberto Castellanos

– Dakota Chalmers

– Josh Green

– Ricky Karcher

– Christian Montes De Oca

– Francisco Morales

– Austin Pope

– Chris Rodriguez

Left-handed pitchers (6)

– Logan Allen

– Kyle Backhus

– Jose Castillo

– Brandon Hughes

– Yu-Min Lin

– Konnor Pilkington

Catchers (5)

– Tucker Barnhart

– Adrian Del Castillo

– J.J. D’Orazio

– Ronaldo Hernandez

– Caleb Roberts

Position players

– Andres Chaparro

– Tristin English

– Ivan Melendez

– Kevin Newman

– Kristian Robinson

– A.J. Vukovich

