Former Pinnacle quarterback Spencer Rattler named Senior Bowl MVP

Feb 4, 2024, 11:41 AM

Spencer Rattler #7 of the South Carolina Gamecocks passes the ball in the first quarter during thei...

Spencer Rattler #7 of the South Carolina Gamecocks passes the ball in the first quarter during their game against the Clemson Tigers at Williams-Brice Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

Former Pinnacle High School quarterback Spencer Rattler was named the Senior Bowl MVP in the American team’s 16-7 win over the National team in Mobile, Alabama on Saturday.

The American team quarterback only played two series but completed all four of his passes for 65 yards and a touchdown.

Rattler was a former five-star quarterback by 247Sports and Rivals.com and the consensus No. 1 quarterback in the 2019 recruiting class, but his college career didn’t pan out as expected. He began at Oklahoma but was benched in favor of Caleb Williams midway through the 2021 season. He then transferred to South Carolina before the 2022 season and finished his college career with the Gamecocks. He threw for more than 3,000 yards each of the last two years and totaled 37 touchdowns and 20 interceptions over two seasons.

On many accounts, the Phoenix-native was the most-impressive quarterback throughout the three days of practice. He tossed an interception on the first day of practice but settled in nicely the rest of the week.

How did the Arizona Wildcats perform at the 2024 Senior Bowl?

Even though Arizona had a program-record four players who were invited to the 2024 Senior Bowl, three of those players did not play in the game.

Tight end Tanner McLachlan suffered an unspecified injury while training and did not make the trip to Mobile.

Wide receiver Jacob Cowing suffered a right leg injury in practice during the week and was carted off. Running back Michael Wiley also did not play in the game but offensive lineman Jordan Morgan started at left tackle for the national team.

Before the injury, Cowing impressed in practice with his route-running and catching abilities.

Despite not receiving any carries in the game, Wiley was named the top running back on the American team by his teammates during the week. In practice, Wiley also flashed his versatility as a pass-catcher and as a back.

Morgan showed his strength during individual drills during the week but Kansas defensive lineman Austin Booker got the better of Morgan at times.

