Former Pinnacle High School quarterback Spencer Rattler was named the Senior Bowl MVP in the American team’s 16-7 win over the National team in Mobile, Alabama on Saturday.

The American team quarterback only played two series but completed all four of his passes for 65 yards and a touchdown.

Rattler was a former five-star quarterback by 247Sports and Rivals.com and the consensus No. 1 quarterback in the 2019 recruiting class, but his college career didn’t pan out as expected. He began at Oklahoma but was benched in favor of Caleb Williams midway through the 2021 season. He then transferred to South Carolina before the 2022 season and finished his college career with the Gamecocks. He threw for more than 3,000 yards each of the last two years and totaled 37 touchdowns and 20 interceptions over two seasons.

On many accounts, the Phoenix-native was the most-impressive quarterback throughout the three days of practice. He tossed an interception on the first day of practice but settled in nicely the rest of the week.

Interception by Spencer Rattler pic.twitter.com/xkbQlBWOqD — Jason Allwine (@JFootballwine) January 30, 2024

Best QB performance at the Senior Bowl hands down. Spencer Rattler has been so comfortable down here this week. Letting it rip. pic.twitter.com/Hp28d5qZie — Kyron Samuels (@kyronsamuels) February 1, 2024

Walked into mobile wanting to love Michael Penix and Bo Nix, and the QB that stood out the most for me was @GamecockFB QB Spencer Rattler. Let him land on a team where he can continue to grow and develop. I was very impressed. 📈 #SeniorBowl #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE #2024NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/kYpqzyghYa — Ray G (@RayGQue) February 2, 2024

.@SpencerRattler delivering a PERFECT ball to @XavierLegette this week at the Senior Bowl. pic.twitter.com/rGeN1UZFwA — Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) February 1, 2024

How did the Arizona Wildcats perform at the 2024 Senior Bowl?

Even though Arizona had a program-record four players who were invited to the 2024 Senior Bowl, three of those players did not play in the game.

Tight end Tanner McLachlan suffered an unspecified injury while training and did not make the trip to Mobile.

Wide receiver Jacob Cowing suffered a right leg injury in practice during the week and was carted off. Running back Michael Wiley also did not play in the game but offensive lineman Jordan Morgan started at left tackle for the national team.

Before the injury, Cowing impressed in practice with his route-running and catching abilities.

Jacob Cowing unfortunately got hurt at practice today, but I’m a big fan of his game. He makes a real nice snag here.#NFLDraft | @seniorbowl pic.twitter.com/94mcWGSehg — Jaime Eisner (@JaimeEisner) February 1, 2024

Arizona WR Jacob Cowing with one of the filthiest routes you’ll see this week. Just a shame about the ball placement from the QB pic.twitter.com/xdyXIZ10v0 — Jack Brentnall (@Jack_Brentnall) January 31, 2024

Not good for Arizona WR Jacob Cowing at the Senior Bowl. They’re now bringing out a cart for him pic.twitter.com/R81tKymua3 — Steven (@Elspedd) February 1, 2024

Terrible. Arizona WR Jacob Cowing getting carted off the field. pic.twitter.com/TJ5nqWpI2A — Josh Berman (@Josh_Berman123) February 1, 2024

Despite not receiving any carries in the game, Wiley was named the top running back on the American team by his teammates during the week. In practice, Wiley also flashed his versatility as a pass-catcher and as a back.

Arizona’s Michael Wiley was named top RB on the American team in a vote from LB teammates at practice player-of-the-week awards ceremony today at 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/sFbTanneUO — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 2, 2024

Arizona’s RB Michael Wiley is one of the few three down backs in the draft. Highly underrated with patience and good vision. Excellent in the receiving game.

pic.twitter.com/9PzlKwHuDU — • Colton Edwards • (@cedwardsNFL) February 3, 2024

#Arizona RB Michael Wiley (5103, 209) really flashed his receiving skills this week. A few nice reps here to finish out the week. pic.twitter.com/8to2iXwhQg — Steve Frederick (@SteveFrederick_) February 1, 2024

Morgan showed his strength during individual drills during the week but Kansas defensive lineman Austin Booker got the better of Morgan at times.

Jordan Morgan literally knocking dudes out in practice pic.twitter.com/ofQ1tOWGaO — Barnabas Lee (@pkjblee) January 30, 2024

Arizona OT Jordan Morgan (6-6, 320 lbs) POPS another 300+ pounder during @seniorbowl individual drills pic.twitter.com/eSXgHMlWS9 — Matt Lucci (@mattlucci12) January 30, 2024

Austin Booker goes right through Jordan Morgan on back to back reps, then follows it up with a nice spin move. One of my “guys”. pic.twitter.com/nMI6Ci85wY — ImBearingDown (@ImBearingDown) January 31, 2024

Jordan Morgan just got ended on this play pic.twitter.com/3shQsZKU49 — Cardiac Cats (@cardiacatsbrand) January 31, 2024

