MLB reveals 2024 Arizona Diamondbacks’ spring training cap

Feb 5, 2024, 6:02 PM | Updated: 6:05 pm

BY VINCENT DEANGELIS


(MLB.com screenshot/Arizona Diamondbacks) (MLB.com screenshot/Chicago Cubs) (MLB.com screenshot/Boston Red Sox) (MLB.com screenshot/Tampa Bay Rays) (MLB.com screenshot/Los Angeles Dodgers) (MLB.com screenshot/Toronto Blue Jays) (MLB.com screenshot/New York Yankees) (MLB.com screenshot/Los Angeles Angels) (MLB.com screenshot/Houston Astros) (MLB.com screenshot/Colorado Rockies) (MLB.com screenshot/Detroit Tigers) (MLB.com screenshot/Baltimore Orioles) (MLB.com screenshot/New York Mets)

Major League Baseball released its 2024 spring training hats for all 30 teams ahead of pitchers and catchers reporting as soon as this Friday.

Most of the caps feature bright colors and secondary team logos. Each team’s cap will also feature a team-colored, home plate-shaped patch on the side with the year and the MLB logo with a cactus or palm tree in the patch, depending on whether the team is in either the Cactus or Grapefruit League.

MLB is also moving on from the “trucker hat” style that the hats had the last two spring trainings and going with a more conventional mesh.

Diamondback fans took to social media to express their love for this year’s cap, specifically how it’s teal compared to last year’s cap, which was all red. This is probably due to Arizona’s new uniforms going into 2024 that have teal featured on each of them.

Arizona also opted to go with the “Snake Head” logo with the teal rather than the snake shaped like a capital “D. ”

Arizona’s pitchers and catchers report on Feb. 14 and spring training begins on Feb. 23 when the Diamondbacks take on the Colorado Rockies.

