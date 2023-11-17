The Arizona Diamondbacks will take a new look into the 2024 season and beyond with four new uniforms released on Friday.

The D-backs are keeping a white, gray, Sedona red and black jersey, but each of the four looks has undergone a transformation. Purple is not in the colorways, but teal is much more prominently featured as an accent.

The “D” logo with the rattlesnake is back in the mix on a red cap and a black cap.

The National League champs will return to the diamond next season in a refreshed and recharged new look: https://t.co/G1Hw7SLD0V pic.twitter.com/7EYhIywLKS — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) November 17, 2023

What is featured on the Diamondbacks’ new 2024 jerseys and uniforms?

“The 2024 Arizona Diamondbacks uniforms feature the return of retro elements in a bold new fashion with a nod towards tradition,” said D-backs president and CEO Derrick Hall in a release. “As always, they were designed with feedback from our avid fan base, via surveys and focus groups, whose love for the Teal combined with Sedona Red makes it uniquely authentic to the Grand Canyon State.”

All of the new uniforms are designed with a new Nike Vapor Premier fabric, with 25% more stretch and faster drying technology made from 90% recycled polyester.

The black jersey no longer has sand coloring, instead showing off bright teal piping with the snake holding a ball logo on the left sleeve.

The red look reads “Diamondbacks” across the chest, which is new. “D-backs” has been the go-to but is not on any of the new jerseys. The black lettering is bordered with teal, and the number shines bright blue.

The gray jerseys give a classic baseball throwback vibe with the black piping, and the primary home uniforms are off-white with the “A” logo lined with teal.

The Diamondbacks showed off four hats: two black and two red.

Arizona has gone through several iterations of the uniform since 1998.

The D-backs wore the purple pinstripes through 2006 until they moved to the Sedona red and black look. They experimented with snakeskin patterns on the jerseys paired with dark gray road uniforms in 2016 and simplified with their most recent appearance in 2020 with Nike.

The move to more teal began last year, when the D-backs went to the white, black and teal home jerseys as the primary look at Chase Field and away from the red hats.

Nike and MLB only allow teams four jerseys plus a City Connect look, although there are exceptions displayed by the D-backs wearing their purple pinstripes for the 25th-anniversary weekend celebration last season.

