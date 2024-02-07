The field is set as the WM Phoenix Open is getting ready to tee off, and Scottie Scheffler is the leader in the clubhouse, according to betting odds.

Scheffler, the No. 1 rated golfer in the world, tees off at 12:33 p.m. on Thursday along with Wyndham Clark and Hideki Matsuyama. FanDuel gives Scheffler +450 odds to win the event, followed by Justin Thomas at +1000. Scheffler’s tee time mate Clark has the sixth-best odds at +2800.

Absent from the field are Viktor Hovland (No. 4) and Xander Schauffele (No. 5), who each withdrew from the field. Former Arizona State golfer Jon Rahm (No. 3) is also absent, having made the switch from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf.

Without Rahm, Arizona will be represented by Chez Reavie (No. 127), Nate Lashley (No. 128), Nicolo Galletti (No. 1044) and Jesse Mueller (No. 4145).

Lashley, joined by Kevin Yu (No. 113) and Tyson Alexander (No. 272), is among the tournament’s lead-off golfers and will tee off on hole 10 at 7:20 a.m. MST on Thursday.

With rain arriving again in the Valley on Tuesday and forecasted to continue throughout the week, expect the weather and moisture to be a factor at the WM Phoenix Open.

According to the National Weather Service, there’s a flood watch at TPC Scottsdale through Wednesday night with a 70% chance of rain on Thursday and 20%-30% chance of showers throughout the rest of the tournament.

WM Phoenix Open tee times – Round 1

Groupings and tee times for the first and second rounds of the WM Phoenix Open pic.twitter.com/T3UoE6tbVv — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) February 6, 2024