WM Phoenix Open general admission tickets for the third round of the tournament on Saturday, Feb. 10 are sold out, WM Phoenix Open chairman George Thimsen announced Friday.

Saturday traditionally sees the largest crowds at the Phoenix Open, and this year the tournament has put a cap on tickets for the busiest day.

“Creating an exceptional fan experience is our top priority at the WM Phoenix Open and our dedication to elevating the quality of the fan journey guides every decision,” Thimsen said in a release. “In pursuit of ensuring a great fan-first experience for our community, we have strategically chosen to put a cap on attendance for Saturday. Our community is what makes ‘The People’s Open’ so special and a high demand event. With this demand, we are prioritizing the right atmosphere for our guests.”

This year’s Phoenix Open will feature 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, two-time PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas and defending U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark among other PGA Tour stars. General admission tickets are still available for Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

