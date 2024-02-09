Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Kevin Durant’s hot 1st quarter and highlight dunk provide fireworks vs. Jazz

Feb 8, 2024, 8:21 PM | Updated: 11:07 pm

Kevin Durant...

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns reacts during the second half of the NBA game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Footprint Center on February 06, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kelsey Grant/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kelsey Grant/Getty Images)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports

With Devin Booker out against the Utah Jazz due to hip soreness, the Phoenix Suns turned to Kevin Durant to set the tone on offense. Durant answered the call, scoring 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting.

Durant scored on the first possession and had seven of the Suns’ first nine points. Bradley Beal assisted on the first bucket while Grayson Allen dished out assists on the next two.

In addition to his 19 points in the opening frame, Durant added two assists, one steal and one block, playing all 12 minutes.

RELATED STORIES

A Suns player has scored more than 19 in the first quarter only seven times with Booker responsible for six of them, most recently on Jan. 26 with 29 points. That was his 62-points season high in Indiana.

Allen notched nine first half assists, already beating his previous career high of eight in a game.

Durant kept up his strong performance, adding a highlight dunk in a second straight game, this time after dropping rookie Taylor Hendricks. The dunk was part of a 28-12 run for Phoenix after Utah had cut the lead to three.

Bol Bol added a runaway dunk of his own after Hendricks got beat off the dribble again. Bol finished with six points and two blocks in 14 minutes.

Durant was the game’s high scorer with 31 points on 14-of-23 shooting followed by Beal with 30 as the Suns won 129-115 for their 12th win in their last 15 games.

Utah — and former Arizona Wildcats — forward Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 22 points.

Phoenix Suns

Royce O'Neale, Kevin Durant...

Damon Allred

Kevin Durant: ‘People in the Valley are going to love watching (Royce O’Neale)’

Kevin Durant is reuniting with an old Brooklyn Nets teammate in newly-acquired Royce O'Neale, and he approves of the addition.

5 minutes ago

Royce O'Neale #00 of the Brooklyn Nets calls a play during the first half against the Denver Nugget...

Kellan Olson

Royce O’Neale gives Suns much needed reliability off bench

The acquisition of Royce O'Neale will allow the Phoenix Suns to have a more trustworthy piece coming off the bench.

6 hours ago

Mat Ishbia looks on...

Dan Bickley

Bickley: Mat Ishbia, Phoenix Suns strike gold once more at NBA trade deadline

Thanks to the billionaire basketball junkie running our NBA franchise, the Suns did more than add fringe depth at the NBA trade deadline.

9 hours ago

Devin Booker drives...

Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker not expected to play vs. Utah Jazz; Bradley Beal starts

The Phoenix Suns' eventful Thursday on the day of the trade deadline includes injury designations for guards Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

11 hours ago

Nets wing Royce O'Neale defends Suns guard Bradley Beal...

Arizona Sports

Suns trade for Nets’ Royce O’Neale, Grizzlies’ David Roddy before deadline

The Phoenix Suns traded for Royce O'Neale and David Roddy, sending out four players and three draft picks, the team announced.

12 hours ago

Miles Bridges will reportedly remain with the Charlotte Hornets at the trade deadline...

Kevin Zimmerman

NBA trade deadline tracker: Miles Bridges is off the board for Suns, others

The Phoenix Suns have been linked to Miles Bridges despite having few assets at hand at the 2024 NBA trade deadline.

15 hours ago

Kevin Durant’s hot 1st quarter and highlight dunk provide fireworks vs. Jazz