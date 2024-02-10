Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker is off the injury report after left hip soreness kept him out of a game on Thursday.

Bradley Beal remains listed but is probable now, continuing to deal with a right ankle sprain. Damion Lee continues to rehab from meniscus surgery.

Former Suns point guard Chris Paul is out for the Warriors after surgery to fix a fractured left hand in January.

Booker missed the win over the Jazz on Thursday, and coach Frank Vogel said the guard would be day-to-day, but it appears the one game missed was all that was necessary. Booker has missed 10 games this season, so he can still miss seven more and retain awards eligibility.

With Booker out on Thursday, Beal — who was a game-time decision dealing with the ankle sprain — stepped up to provide 30 points and seven assists while Grayson Allen dished a career best 14 assists.

The road matchup with the Warriors on Saturday could mark the debuts of new additions Royce O’Neale and David Roddy. It is also the final road game before the All-Star break with two more home games against the Kings and Pistons before seven off days.

The season picks back up with a trip to Dallas on Feb. 22, the beginning of a 27-game stretch to end the regular season.

Catch the action between the Suns and Warriors on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on the Arizona Sports app and 98.7 FM.