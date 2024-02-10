Close
Arizona Sports

GOLF

Round 2 of WM Phoenix Open resumes: Tee times, TV coverage and parking info

Feb 10, 2024, 7:26 AM | Updated: 8:16 am

Nick Taylor of Canada swings over his ball on the 16th tee box during the second round of WM Phoeni...

Nick Taylor of Canada swings over his ball on the 16th tee box during the second round of WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) on February 9, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty)

(Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports

Second-round play at the WM Phoenix Open bled bled into Saturday after frost delayed Friday’s start by more than 90 minutes and the day was cut short at 6:08 p.m. due to darkness.

The entire afternoon wave, plus 18 players from the first wave, are yet to finish their Round 2 play. It began at 7:34 a.m.

Play was halted less than 20 minutes later due to “unplayable course conditions,” the PGA TOUR said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. However, at 8:12 a.m., the tournament resumed.

However, the top three after two days all finished their rounds, including Nick Taylor, who shot a career best 60 — which also matches the best score for any round at the WM Phoenix Open — to finish tied for the lead with Andrew Novak at 12 under.

Novak tied for the best round of the day at -6 with Justin Thomas (T-5) and Wyndham Clark (T-18).

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler moved into the top five after a -5 second round to move to -8 on the week.

Sahith Theegala led after the first day but never teed off on his second round, set to tee off at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Visit the PGA Tour’s website to view the full leaderboard, updated in real time.

WM Phoenix Open TV coverage schedule (MST)

Saturday, Feb. 10: 11-1 p.m. (Golf Channel); 1-4 p.m. (NBC)
Sunday, Feb. 11: 11-1 p.m. (Golf Channel); 1-4 p.m. (NBC)

The tournament will also stream via Peacock and PGA Tour Live on ESPN+.

Where to park at Waste Management Open?

All grass field parking lots will remain closed on Saturday. Parking pass holders for Lots 2-6 are asked to park at the northwest corner of Hayden Road and Mayo Blvd., while Lot 8 pass holders are asked to park at WestWorld of Scottsdale.

General public parking is free at WestWorld of Scottsdale and Salt River Fields, where attendees can use free shuttles to get to the event.

The shuttles from WestWorld will operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and the shuttles from Salt River Fields will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rideshares and stop-and-drops are encouraged as well. Rideshare drop-off and pickup is located at Bell94 Sports Complex.

What’s in the forecast for Saturday?

According to NWS Phoenix, TPC Scottsdale could see some showers in the morning, but mainly before 8 a.m. Expect the rest of the day to be partly sunny with a high in the mid 50s.

WM Phoenix Open Saturday tee times (MT)

All players who didn’t finish Round 2 on Friday are scheduled to begin in position at 7:30 a.m., which is also when players who didn’t start Round 2 at all will begin from their regularly scheduled initial holes.

Round 3 tee times and pairings will be finalized after a cut which follows Round 2’s completion.

Round 2 of WM Phoenix Open resumes: Tee times, TV coverage and parking info