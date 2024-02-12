Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

49ers run double-pass to Jauan Jennings, Christian McCaffrey for Super Bowl’s 1st touchdown

Feb 11, 2024, 6:43 PM | Updated: 7:20 pm

Jauan Jennings #15 of the San Francisco 49ers throws the ball to Christian McCaffrey #23 for a tou...

Jauan Jennings #15 of the San Francisco 49ers throws the ball to Christian McCaffrey #23 for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports

After eight combined drives by the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs led to a total of just three points, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan turned to some trickery for the game’s first touchdown, the reason the 49ers were up 10-3 at the half.

San Francisco ran a double-pass with Gilbert-native Brock Purdy throwing left to receiver Jauan Jennings who found running back Christian McCaffrey on the opposite side of the field with a convoy of blockers, and McCaffrey did the rest.

Jennings was a higher-rated quarterback in high school (No. 165 overall and No. 6 dual-threat quarterback in 2016) than both of the starting quarterbacks in the Super Bowl but transitioned to playing receiver while at Tennessee.

RELATED STORIES

Purdy was the No. 839 overall player and No. 36 pro-style quarterback in 2018 while Pat Mahomes was ranked as the No. 389 overall player and No. 22 pro-style quarterback in 2014.

Purdy matched Mahomes in the first half as each threw for 123 yards with no touchdowns after Jennings threw the lone touchdown of the game.

In the lead-up to the Super Bowl, Jennings was asked if he lobbies Shanahan for quarterback reps, but laughed off the question.

“Nah man, I just do my job,” Jennings said.

The San Francisco touchdown did bear some eerie resemblance to a touchdown that Jennings threw while in his first season at Tennessee.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Brock Purdy celebrates NFC Championship win...

Associated Press

Defense will be the key between Chiefs and 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII

The Chiefs and 49ers have big names on offense but defense will be the key in Sunday's Super Bowl LVIII matchup.

9 hours ago

Marvin Harrison Jr. smiles...

Tyler Drake

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about potential Cardinals target Marvin Harrison Jr.

There's still a clear leader in the clubhouse when it comes to the Arizona Cardinals' No. 4 overall pick in WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

12 hours ago

City officials unveil the Brock Purdy Way sign at the entrance of Perry High School. (Twitter photo...

Tom Kuebel

Perry High School names entrance road after San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl QB Brock Purdy

Perry High School named the entrance road to the high school after San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl quarterback Brock Purdy who is an alum from the class of 2018.

2 days ago

Dwight Freeney...

Associated Press

Former Cardinals DE Dwight Freeney part of 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class

Former Arizona Cardinals defensive end Dwight Freeney was part of the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class announced Thursday.

2 days ago

Jonathan Gannon warms up ahead of the Annexus Pro-Am at TPC Scottsdale...

Tyler Drake

Jonathan Gannon, Cardinals sticking with the process with Year 2 loading

Away from the Cardinals training facility and State Farm Stadium, football remains very much on the brain for head coach Jonathan Gannon.

2 days ago

Presented By...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Are Cardinals fans in the ‘Danger Zone’ when it comes to Marvin Harrison Jr?

Wolf & Luke discuss whether they’re in the Danger Zone on Marvin Harrison Jr. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Subscribe to the Arizona Sports daily newsletter: https://bit.ly/3QWcj1x Read articles from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/ Download the Arizona Sports app: https://arizonasports.com/the-arizona-sports-98-7-fm-app/ Sign up for texts from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/text-alerts/ Listen live to Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/listen-live/ […]

4 days ago

49ers run double-pass to Jauan Jennings, Christian McCaffrey for Super Bowl’s 1st touchdown