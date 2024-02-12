Close
Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl over Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Feb 11, 2024, 9:01 PM

Mecole Hardman Jr. #12 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after a touchdown with Patrick Mahomes ...

Mecole Hardman Jr. #12 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after a touchdown with Patrick Mahomes #15 to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs topped the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime to win their third Super Bowl in the past five seasons.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes found Mecole Hardman Jr. for a three-yard completion with three second left in overtime to give the Chiefs the Lombardi Trophy.

It was the local kid Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers who came up short. The quarterback, who attended Perry High School in Gilbert, finished 23-of-38 and threw for 255 yards. He also added 12 rushing yards on three carries.

The 49ers received the ball first in overtime and Purdy led a 13-play, 66-yard drive that resulted with a Jake Moody 27-yard field goal. The drive took 7:38 of clock but it left Mahomes and the Chiefs with plenty of time.

Earlier, Purdy led a 12-play, 75-yard drive that was capped off with a touchdown pass he threw to Jauan Jennings with 11:22 left in the fourth quarter to give San Francisco a 16-13 lead.

Later in the fourth quarter, Purdy found Jennings again for a 23-yard reception to move the ball to the 48-yard line. Moody then nailed a 53-yard field goal to give San Francisco a 19-16 lead. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker sent the game to overtime with a 29-yard field goal with three seconds left. It was only the second time in NFL history that the Super Bowl went to overtime.

Purdy did not have a passing touchdown in the first half, but helped the 49ers take the lead on a trick play when San Francisco ran a double-pass with Purdy throwing left to receiver Jauan Jennings who then threw to running back Christian McCaffrey on the opposite side of the field.

How did the Arizona State Sun Devils playing in the Super Bowl perform?

Mike Pennel Jr. starred on defense for Kansas City. He had five tackles and one tackle-for-loss. The defensive tackle had a forced fumble on the game’s first drive to set the tone defensively for the Chiefs.

Brandon Aiyuk had three receptions for 49 yards for the 49ers. In overtime, Aiyuk caught an 11-yard pass from Purdy on third down to move the chains.

