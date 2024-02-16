Close
Handful of Diamondbacks crack MLB’s top 100 players list

Feb 16, 2024, 8:16 AM | Updated: 8:40 am

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Multiple Arizona Diamondbacks stepped up in big ways throughout their impressive World Series run last season. So, it shouldn’t be a surprise to see MLB’s running top 100 list have an influx of D-backs as spring training gets underway.

While the list still has 20 spots to unveil next Monday and Tuesday, a total of four D-backs have already found themselves in the ranking.

Leading the way for Arizona is starting pitcher Zac Gallen at No. 31 following a 2023 ranking of 69. That kind of jump will happen when you finish third in NL Cy Young voting and sport a 17-9 record with a 3.47 ERA.

That’s not to say there still isn’t room for improvement from a MLB rankings standpoint.

“I think the research department and I are going to have to have a talk, Gallen told MLB Network on Friday with a laugh. “To myself, I always feel like when I go out there, I feel like I’m the best player on the field, but I can also look myself in the mirror and realize that’s also not the case.

“I’ve always had a chip on my shoulder. Even if it’s right, I still find a little bit of a slight in it.”

Head down 27 spots and you’ll find Gallen’s teammate and first baseman Christian Walker at No. 58.

Much like Gallen, Walker saw his name shoot up the list after coming in at No. 88 in 2023. It’s not hard to see why, either, with Walker roping 33 home runs and taking home his second straight Gold Glove. He added 103 RBIs and 11 stolen bases, both career highs.

Rounding out the group of Diamondbacks in the ranking are second baseman Ketel Marte at No. 65 and catcher Gabriel Moreno at No. 94. Neither were ranked in 2023.

Marte slashed .276/.358/.485 to go along with 157 hits, 82 RBIs and 71 walks across 150 games played.

Moreno meanwhile stepped up in a big way as the team’s starting catcher, appearing in 111 games and slashing .284/.339/.408. He chipped in 97 hits and 50 RBIs in his first season with Arizona.

The big name to watch in next week’s reveals will be outfielder Corbin Carroll and his spot in the ranking.

